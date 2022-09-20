Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates invests over $350m for boosting in-flight entertainment

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

Emirates has selected the new Thales' AVANT Up system for its incoming fleet of Airbus A350 aircraft, scheduled for delivery in 2024.
The airline's investment of over US$ 350 million will see its 50-strong fleet of A350s equipped with next-generation inflight entertainment solutions that offer a memorable cinematic and personalised passenger experience, says a press release.
The game-changing technology in Thales' AVANT Up system features Optiq 4k QLED HDR displays - the only aircraft displays using Samsung's QLED technology to immerse viewers in more than a billion colors.
The new system from Thales will also provide an enhanced 'live' television solution that offers a broader choice of live television and news in the highest available definition at 40,000 feet.
Emirates' customers will enjoy enhanced connectivity with Optiq - the first smart display in the industry to offer two Bluetooth connections, built-in Wi-Fi for passengers to pair multiple devices including phones, tablets, headphones or even game controllers, while supporting up to 60 watts USB-C to fast-charge personal devices.
Emirates is also the first airline globally to select Thales' Pulse, a patented power management technology which will ensure that charging performance will be unaffected no matter how many users are charging their devices at the same time.
To further enrich passenger engagement, Emirates has chosen a variety of other AVANT Up digital services.
 Emirates'  ice inflight entertainment products are delivers over 5,000 channels of multi-language content including live TV, the latest box office movies, TV shows and music hits, and the world's first in-flight shopping channel, EmiratesRED.
Emirates ice features six channels for Bangladeshi movie.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tap brings add money and fund transfer facility
Australian energy giant dumps major fracking project
Emirates invests over $350m for boosting in-flight entertainment
Bangladesh, Assam working for mutual interest
'Master plan a must to boost  tourism'
LankaBangla holds tree plantation programme with RCC
IBBL launches special campaign
Pubali Bank signs MoU with Sikder Resort and Villas


Latest News
Pakistani PM invites Hasina to visit Islamabad
Dhara Multipurpose Co-Operative Society president gets 12 years jail
Bangladesh-Myanmar border tension: ASEAN envoys to relay Bangladesh's concerns
2 BMDA staff sent to jail for beating journos
Comedian Rony, constable Zillur to recover soon: IGP
Heavy rains, upstream water flood 4 villages in Feni
Indefinite bus strike underway on Barguna-Dhaka route
DSEX crosses 6600-mark again
Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault at Windsor
Iran denies Mahsa Amini, woman who died in custody, was beaten
Most Read News
Covid-19 and climate change aggravated domestic violence against women
Britain, the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Security guard’s body found inside bank branch in Rangpur
7-year-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Ctg
Police recover yaba tablets in Netrakona
27 people killed in China quarantine bus crash
2 BCL leaders blamed for giving death threat
Child safety seats in vehicle
Graft case: Samrat's bail period extended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft