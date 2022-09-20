Emirates invests over $350m for boosting in-flight entertainment

Emirates has selected the new Thales' AVANT Up system for its incoming fleet of Airbus A350 aircraft, scheduled for delivery in 2024.

The airline's investment of over US$ 350 million will see its 50-strong fleet of A350s equipped with next-generation inflight entertainment solutions that offer a memorable cinematic and personalised passenger experience, says a press release.

The game-changing technology in Thales' AVANT Up system features Optiq 4k QLED HDR displays - the only aircraft displays using Samsung's QLED technology to immerse viewers in more than a billion colors.

The new system from Thales will also provide an enhanced 'live' television solution that offers a broader choice of live television and news in the highest available definition at 40,000 feet.

Emirates' customers will enjoy enhanced connectivity with Optiq - the first smart display in the industry to offer two Bluetooth connections, built-in Wi-Fi for passengers to pair multiple devices including phones, tablets, headphones or even game controllers, while supporting up to 60 watts USB-C to fast-charge personal devices.

Emirates is also the first airline globally to select Thales' Pulse, a patented power management technology which will ensure that charging performance will be unaffected no matter how many users are charging their devices at the same time.

To further enrich passenger engagement, Emirates has chosen a variety of other AVANT Up digital services.

Emirates' ice inflight entertainment products are delivers over 5,000 channels of multi-language content including live TV, the latest box office movies, TV shows and music hits, and the world's first in-flight shopping channel, EmiratesRED.

Emirates ice features six channels for Bangladeshi movie.











