Bangladesh, Assam working for mutual interest

While interacting with the trainee officers, - Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said India's relation with Bangladesh is deep rooted, person to person, more of family relationship and expressed hope that Assam will play a more important role in strengthening this tie in the days to come.

A delegation of 17 trainee officers of Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy, Dhaka along with the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh Dr. Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur met Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi in Raj Bhavan.

He said that both Assam and Bangladesh are working for mutual interest by strengthening trade, water resources and connectivity. Hailing Bangladesh in its progress in garment industries, the Governor pointed out that both Assam and Bangladesh can share their expertise in exchanging their respective prosperities.

The Governor also said that Assam has always been very close to Bangladesh. Disruption of connectivity was caused because of the division of the country. After the division, total restriction was imposed and therefore the areas particularly contiguous to the border of both India and Bangladesh could not develop.

Trade and commerce did not develop because of the restrictions. However, things have changed and for almost a decade the North East has been given top priority by the Government of India to enhance the trade relationship of India with Bangladesh through this region, he said.

Mukhi said that the medical colleges, cancer care centres, universities, IIT, IIIT, IIM and other centres for excellence in North East can contribute in expanding bilateral ties with Bangladesh. The Governor further said that greater emphasis should be put on student exchange facilitation programmes and cultural exchanges between Assam and Bangladesh.

-The Economic Times (India)












