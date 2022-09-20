Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh, Assam working for mutual interest

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

While interacting with the trainee officers, - Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said India's relation with Bangladesh is deep rooted, person to person, more of family relationship and expressed hope that Assam will play a more important role in strengthening this tie in the days to come.
A delegation of 17 trainee officers of Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy, Dhaka along with the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh Dr. Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur met Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi in Raj Bhavan.
He said that both Assam and Bangladesh are working for mutual interest by strengthening trade, water resources and connectivity. Hailing Bangladesh in its progress in garment industries, the Governor pointed out that both Assam and Bangladesh can share their expertise in exchanging their respective prosperities.
The Governor also said that Assam has always been very close to Bangladesh. Disruption of connectivity was caused because of the division of the country. After the division, total restriction was imposed and therefore the areas particularly contiguous to the border of both India and Bangladesh could not develop.
Trade and commerce did not develop because of the restrictions. However, things have changed and for almost a decade the North East has been given top priority by the Government of India to enhance the trade relationship of India with Bangladesh through this region, he said.
Mukhi said that the medical colleges, cancer care centres, universities, IIT, IIIT, IIM and other centres for excellence in North East can contribute in expanding bilateral ties with Bangladesh. The Governor further said that greater emphasis should be put on student exchange facilitation programmes and cultural exchanges between Assam and Bangladesh.
    -The Economic Times (India)


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tap brings add money and fund transfer facility
Australian energy giant dumps major fracking project
Emirates invests over $350m for boosting in-flight entertainment
Bangladesh, Assam working for mutual interest
'Master plan a must to boost  tourism'
LankaBangla holds tree plantation programme with RCC
IBBL launches special campaign
Pubali Bank signs MoU with Sikder Resort and Villas


Latest News
Pakistani PM invites Hasina to visit Islamabad
Dhara Multipurpose Co-Operative Society president gets 12 years jail
Bangladesh-Myanmar border tension: ASEAN envoys to relay Bangladesh's concerns
2 BMDA staff sent to jail for beating journos
Comedian Rony, constable Zillur to recover soon: IGP
Heavy rains, upstream water flood 4 villages in Feni
Indefinite bus strike underway on Barguna-Dhaka route
DSEX crosses 6600-mark again
Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault at Windsor
Iran denies Mahsa Amini, woman who died in custody, was beaten
Most Read News
Covid-19 and climate change aggravated domestic violence against women
Britain, the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Security guard’s body found inside bank branch in Rangpur
7-year-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Ctg
Police recover yaba tablets in Netrakona
27 people killed in China quarantine bus crash
2 BCL leaders blamed for giving death threat
Child safety seats in vehicle
Graft case: Samrat's bail period extended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft