'Master plan a must to boost  tourism'



Md Anwar Hossain

Director (Trade and Fair) of the organization Md Anwar Hossain said that for the development of Bangladesh-India tourism sector, on arrival visas should be introduced at all ports for the two countries as soon as possible. Besides, passenger harassment must stop.

He said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer recently.

Anwar Hossain said the government needs a master plan to develop the tourism sector of Bangladesh. At the same time, opportunities should be increased for the private sector. Above all the tourism sector should be declared an industry.

Long term loans should be arranged at low interest for entrepreneurs of this sector to work on the recovery of their facilities.

He said entrepreneurs in tourism sector have suffered the most during the Coronavirus pandemic. But did not get any support from the government forcing many to lose capital and shut their doors.

Incentives should be given immediately to businessmen affected by the pandemic. Now they should get loans easily from refinancing package of Bangladesh Bank.

Anwar Hossain said the government had adopted a plan to develop 1,000 tourist spots but the plan is not yet implemented. A master plan for development of tourism sector is long overdue and the industry must work for branding the country outside.

He said the tourism sector needs many changes, expansions and improvements. It must promote the country's natural beauty, green-blue must spots to add to tourists' attraction.

The development of tourism promotes socio-economic development, it plays key role in countries like France, Egypt, Greece, United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore among others. Moreover island states like Mauritius, Bahamas, Fiji, Maldives, Indonesia, Philippines, Sicily, Caribbean region are thriving on a buoyant tourism sector.

Tourism promotes employment and also develop service sector including aviation, pleasure boats, taxicabs, accommodation in hospitality services including hotels, resorts, entertainment parks, casinos, shopping malls, music venues and theaters. We are falling behind

Anwar Hossain said despite the country's huge potential of tourism, even after 50 years of independence we have not been able to move forward much, though the industry has huge earning potential from tourism sector. It remains largely neglected.

"Poor communication network is the main obstacle; moreover, the cost of travel is comparatively high, the cost of hotels, motels, is much higher than other tourist friendly countries."

There is considerable lack of security because of prevalence of theft, robbery and attack on people and particularly vulnerability of women. As a result, foreign tourists are gradually losing attraction to come in here. There is an immediate need to give attention tourists safety.

"We have destroyed its biodiversity in and around Cox'd Bazar in the hope of our own little interests. As per statistics, an average 30 tonnes of waste is produced in the municipal area of Cox's Bazar every day and not properly treated destroying environment." The coastal city must give proper attention to it.











