LankaBangla holds tree plantation programme with RCC

Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 3:41 AM
Home Business

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Desk

A tree plantation programme was organized by LankaBangla Foundation at Sheikh Russel Shishu Park, Shalbagan, located in Ward No. 19, Chotobon village under Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) on Sunday, says a press release.
Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League and Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation A.H.M. Khairuzzaman (Liton) and Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Limited, inaugurated the programme by planting saplings.
Under this tree plantation programme, LankaBangla Foundation has distributed 7200 different species of tree saplings to Rajshahi City Corporation. Besides under Sheikh Russel Shishu Park, initiatives have also been taken to conduct tree plantation program from Bheripara PTI to Hitech Park in Rajshahi.
The main objective of this tree planting program of LankaBangla Foundation is to encourage everyone to plant trees with the aim of greening the Rajshahi city,  increase the forest resources of the country and protecting the ecological balance. LankaBangla Foundation has been conducting tree plantation programs in the country every year as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, considering preventing land degradation, fruit production, long-term environment and biodiversity conservation.
Ward councilors of Rajshahi City Corporation and other senior officials of both the organizations were present in the programme.


