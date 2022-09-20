

Pubali Bank signs MoU with Sikder Resort and Villas

Ashim Kumar Roy, General Manager and Head of Cards of Pubali Bank Limited and Md. Ashiqur Rahman, Head of Sales and Marketing of Sikder Resort and Villas signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the bank.

Md. Helal Uddin, General Manager of ICT Operation Division; Endra Mohan Sutradhar and Ajuba Khandaker- General Managers of Software Development Division of Pubali Bank Limited and other senior officials from both the organisations were present at the signing ceremony.











A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Pubali Bank Ltd and Sikder Resort and Villas recently at the bank's head office, says a press release.Ashim Kumar Roy, General Manager and Head of Cards of Pubali Bank Limited and Md. Ashiqur Rahman, Head of Sales and Marketing of Sikder Resort and Villas signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the bank.Md. Helal Uddin, General Manager of ICT Operation Division; Endra Mohan Sutradhar and Ajuba Khandaker- General Managers of Software Development Division of Pubali Bank Limited and other senior officials from both the organisations were present at the signing ceremony.