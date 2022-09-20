Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 3:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

MetLife to provide insurance to Shajgoj employees

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

MetLife to provide insurance to Shajgoj employees

MetLife to provide insurance to Shajgoj employees

Shajgoj Limited, one of the leading beauty and personal care E-commerce platforms in Bangladesh, has selected MetLife to provide insurance for its employees against accidents, disability, loss of life and medical emergencies.
Shajgoj has selected MetLife as an insurance provider because of the insurer's customized solutions, online claims settlement service, faster payment of insurance claims and financial strength, says a press release.
Established in 2013, Shajgoj is an omnichannel multi-brand retailer which provides authentic products with consumer-friendly and timely services.
In Bangladesh, MetLife provides insurance protection to over 270,000 employees and their dependents of more than 800 organizations.
An agreement signing ceremony has recently been held between Shajgoj and MetLife Bangladesh.
Sinthia Sharmin Islam, Co-Founder & CCO; Farhana Preeti, Head of Business Development; Hasiba Binte Hannan, Head of Human Resource; Rajib Ahmed, Senior Executive of Human Resource from Shajgoj and Nafis Akhter Ahmed, Chief Corporate Business Officer; Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Director & Head of Employee Benefits; Monirul Islam, Assistant Director of Employee Benefits, Nafis Islam, Manager of Employee Benefits; Raihan Chowdhury, Assistant Manager of Employee Benefits from MetLife Bangladesh were present at the ceremony.
"Employees represent our business and brand. We want to make sure that employees feel valued for being a part of the organization. So, we selected MetLife as our insurance provider because our needs are perfectly aligned with MetLife." Sinthia Sharmin Islam, Co-Founder & CCO of Shajgoj said.
Nafis Akhter Ahmed, Chief Corporate Business Officer of MetLife Bangladesh, said: "Every employee contributes significantly to the success of their organization. They will be more inspired when they feel that companies are thinking about protecting them against life's many uncertainties.  We are delighted to welcome Shajgoj to our growing family of corporate clients."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tap brings add money and fund transfer facility
Australian energy giant dumps major fracking project
Emirates invests over $350m for boosting in-flight entertainment
Bangladesh, Assam working for mutual interest
'Master plan a must to boost  tourism'
LankaBangla holds tree plantation programme with RCC
IBBL launches special campaign
Pubali Bank signs MoU with Sikder Resort and Villas


Latest News
Pakistani PM invites Hasina to visit Islamabad
Dhara Multipurpose Co-Operative Society president gets 12 years jail
Bangladesh-Myanmar border tension: ASEAN envoys to relay Bangladesh's concerns
2 BMDA staff sent to jail for beating journos
Comedian Rony, constable Zillur to recover soon: IGP
Heavy rains, upstream water flood 4 villages in Feni
Indefinite bus strike underway on Barguna-Dhaka route
DSEX crosses 6600-mark again
Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault at Windsor
Iran denies Mahsa Amini, woman who died in custody, was beaten
Most Read News
Covid-19 and climate change aggravated domestic violence against women
Britain, the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Security guard’s body found inside bank branch in Rangpur
7-year-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Ctg
Police recover yaba tablets in Netrakona
27 people killed in China quarantine bus crash
2 BCL leaders blamed for giving death threat
Child safety seats in vehicle
Graft case: Samrat's bail period extended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft