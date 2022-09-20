bKash offers bonus on add money from 3 to 4 pm everyday

Every day from 3 pm to 4 pm, bKash customers can avail 25 Taka instant bonus upon doing 2,500 Taka 'Add Money' from bank or card to bKash. Starting on September 1, the offer will continue till further notice.

Under this campaign, customers can enjoy 25 Taka instant bonus once every day, within that period. The bonus amount will reach to the bKash account in where customer adds money. Details of the campaign can be found in this link: www.bkash.com/addmoney_hourly_cashback, says a press release.

From the largest MFS Add Money network of 37 banks, customers can Add Money to their own or loved ones' bKash account through internet banking and app. Users can also enjoy the Add Money service from Visa and Mastercard issued in Bangladesh in the same way.

The facility of instant fund transfer through Add Money service has enabled customers to enjoy convenient bKash services like Send Money, Mobile Recharge, utility bill payment, offline/online merchant payment, payment of fees of educational institutions, payment of various online registration fees, etc. In addition, they can Cash Out the money in emergency from around 3 lakh agent points spread across the country.

To avail the service, a customer needs to add bKash number as beneficiary via registering to the online banking service of the banks. After logging in to the bank account, customer has to put few information like bKash number, amount, OTP code and bKash PIN to complete the transaction. After successful transaction, customer will get SMS notification.

Customers can also avail Add Money service from Visa and Mastercard to bKash account by following few steps in bKash app's 'Card to bKash' option.











