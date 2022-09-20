TikTok expands creation tools

TikTok expanded their suite of creation tools as they continue to foster authentic and spontaneous connections on the platform with TikTok Now.

Making possible deeper connections and fun entertainment in an easy-to-use format, TikTok Now invites users and their friends to capture what they're doing in the moment using their device's front and back camera.

Users will receive a daily prompt to capture a 10-second video or a static photo to quickly and easily share what they're up to, says a press release.

The platform is experimenting with TikTok Now over the coming weeks. TikTok Now can be accessed from both TikTok and the new TikTok Now app. In some countries, TikTok Now may be available within TikTok, downloadable as a new TikTok Now app, or available in both formats. TikTok will continue to enhance the user experience as they learn more about how the TikTok community embraces this new creative format.

TikTok Now is designed with the safety and privacy of the community in mind. Creators are in control of deciding who can view or engage with their content. They can block others and choose which comments appear on their content. And if someone comes across behavior, they believe may violate the Community Guidelines, they can report it for review.









