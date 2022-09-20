Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 3:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ShareTrip wins World Travel Awards

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

The country's largest and leading online travel agency (OTA) ShareTrip has recently brought home the "World Travel Awards" for the fourth consecutive time.
ShareTrip has won awards in different categories including 'Bangladesh's Leading Online Travel Agency 2022' and 'Bangladesh's Leading Travel Agency 2022,' says a press release.
Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards (WTA) is also known as "the Oscars of the travel industry". This award ceremony is held annually to recognize those who are working hard to provide excellent service in the fields of travel and tourism in different regions of the world.
This year, the organization board received 2.3 million votes from across the globe, which attests to the fact that the global tourism industry is flourishing, and globe trotters are looking for quality services for fulfilling their travel-related needs.
Sadia Haque, Co-founder, and CEO of ShareTrip said, "Winning the World Travel Awards for the fourth time is definitely a remarkable achievement for us. It proves our consistent commitment to providing a seamless travel experience service and other travel-related services for travel lovers in Bangladesh. The awards will surely inspire us to continue our sincere efforts for ensuring excellent travel experiences for our customers through our innovative and superior customer services."
ShareTrip started its journey three years back as one of the earliest online travel agencies in Bangladesh. Within a short span of time, the company has gained phenomenal growth. It has been serving over half a million customers across the country bringing thousands of hoteliers and hundreds of airlines online and building the largest inventory of domestic hotels and resorts. Today, there are more than 8,000 agents working for the brand, making travel more accessible to even the remotest areas of Bangladesh through a2i Digital Centers.
ShareTrip has been honored with World Travel Awards at a time when they have just received investment from the flagship venture capital of the Bangladesh government, Startup Bangladesh. This investment has been made to accelerate growth in the travel and tourism sector of the country.
Bangladesh is gradually turning into a tourist attraction owing to its breathtaking beauty. ShareTrip's recent success and recognition will inspire other players in the ecosystem to work harder and come up with better travel services with a view to establishing Bangladesh as a leading tourist destination with world-class services.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tap brings add money and fund transfer facility
Australian energy giant dumps major fracking project
Emirates invests over $350m for boosting in-flight entertainment
Bangladesh, Assam working for mutual interest
'Master plan a must to boost  tourism'
LankaBangla holds tree plantation programme with RCC
IBBL launches special campaign
Pubali Bank signs MoU with Sikder Resort and Villas


Latest News
Pakistani PM invites Hasina to visit Islamabad
Dhara Multipurpose Co-Operative Society president gets 12 years jail
Bangladesh-Myanmar border tension: ASEAN envoys to relay Bangladesh's concerns
2 BMDA staff sent to jail for beating journos
Comedian Rony, constable Zillur to recover soon: IGP
Heavy rains, upstream water flood 4 villages in Feni
Indefinite bus strike underway on Barguna-Dhaka route
DSEX crosses 6600-mark again
Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault at Windsor
Iran denies Mahsa Amini, woman who died in custody, was beaten
Most Read News
Covid-19 and climate change aggravated domestic violence against women
Britain, the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Security guard’s body found inside bank branch in Rangpur
7-year-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Ctg
Police recover yaba tablets in Netrakona
27 people killed in China quarantine bus crash
2 BCL leaders blamed for giving death threat
Child safety seats in vehicle
Graft case: Samrat's bail period extended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft