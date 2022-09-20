Video
Nat'l Life Ins clients now can pay premium thru Nagad

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Customers of the mobile financial service Nagad can now pay the National Life Insurance Company Limited's premium policy fee from the comfort of their own homes.
From now on, Nagad users can conveniently pay monthly, quarterly, and yearly premium policy fees using their Nagad account, says a press release.
An agreement was recently inked between the two organizations in this regard at National Life Insurance Company Limited's headquarters. During the ceremony, Chief Business Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Head of Payment Department Mohammad Mahbub Sobhan, and Deputy General Manager-FI and Insurance, Business Sales MD Bayezid, were present on behalf of Nagad.
Besides, on behalf of National Life Insurance Limited the chief executive officer of the company MD Kazim Uddin, Additional Managing Director Khasru Chowdhury, Chief Financial Officer Prabir Chandra Das of CA, Senior Executive Vice President (HRD and Sales Promotion) Md. Enamul Haque, Senior Executive Vice President (Finance & Accounts) Mohammad Nomanul Mehedi Khan, SVP IT AMM Moeez Uddin, and many others were present.
Under the partnership between the postal department's mobile financial service Nagad and the country's leading National Life Insurance Company Limited, customers will be able to pay their insurance premiums from the comfort of their own homes which will save both time and additional travel costs.
Customers of mobile financial service Nagad can pay the fees for premium policies of National Life Insurance Company Limited using the app or dialing the USSD (*167#) from their account. These include monthly, quarterly, and annual premium policy fees.
Additionally, customers can also use Nagad to pay the premiums for National Life Insurance Company Limited's single insurance, Takaful insurance, Public insurance, and NPDI policies.
Commenting on the partnership between National Life Insurance Limited and the country's top mobile financial service Nagad, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Business Officer of Nagad, stated, "Through Nagad, we have already enabled the Premium policy premium payment for the majority of the country's insurance companies. Customers no longer have to take extra time to pay insurance premiums; instead, they can deposit insurance premiums via Nagad instantly, from anywhere. We anticipate this partnership with National Life Insurance will significantly benefit our consumers."


