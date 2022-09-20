Video
SOS Children's Villages mark 50 years of services in BD

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Desk

This year marks 50 years of the establishment of SOS Children's Villages Bangladesh.
For a long time, this organization has been working with the aim of ensuring that parentless children can grow up safely in a family environment.
National Director of the organization Md. Enamul Haque expressed his commitment to continue this work, in the event organized on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.
Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury, MP Speaker of the National Parliament was present as the chief guest where Planning Minister M. A. Mannan, MP was present as special guest at the event. Director General of NGO Affairs Bureau, K. M. Tariqul Islam and Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Bank Bangladesh were also present at the occasion. Dr. Md. Enamul Haque, National Director of SOS Children's Villages Bangladesh made the opening speech.
In the ceremony, Planning Minister awarded "SOS Children's Villages Bangladesh Community Champion Award" to 9 prominent citizens of Bangladesh for their significant contribution to the positive change of the society.
The recipients are PHP Group Chairman Alhaj Sufi Mizanur Rahman, Actress Ajmeri Haque Bandhan, Prominent philanthropist Begum Majeda Ali, Microbiologist Senjuti Saha, President of AFDB Mantasha Ahmed, Managing Director of Ahmed Food Minhaj Ahmed, Selector of National cricket team Kazi Habibul Bashar, Founder of the Ritu Health and Wellbeing Foundation Sharmin Kabir and Vice Chancellor of Rajshahi University Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar.
''Pride of SOS Children's Villages Bangladesh Award" were also given to Eight care leavers who grew up in alternative family-like care of SOS Children's Villages Bangladesh. All of them are well-established in their respective fields in the society and are engaged in the professions of Teacher, Doctor, Nurse, other professionals etc.
Members of SOS Children's Villages, invited guests and officials of the National Parliament Secretariat and members from different media were present.


