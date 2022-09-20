Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 3:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global markets drop as traders brace for another big Fed hike

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

HONG KONG, Sept 19: Markets fell Monday as traders extended last week's rout across risk assets, with expectations high that the Federal Reserve will this week announce another outsized interest rate hike.
With recent data showing US inflation rooted at four-decade highs, investors are increasingly pessimistic about the outlook for the global economy.
Some observers have warned of a sharp recession in many countries caused by the huge rate increases, which are hitting families in the pocket.
And with uncertainty rife owing to a range of issues, including Russia's war in Ukraine and China's lockdown-induced slowdown, equities are in danger of revisiting the lows they hit in June.
Several central banks are due to make rate announcements this week, with Japan and Britain among the biggest, although the main event is Wednesday's Fed decision.
There had been a hope that after two 75-basis-point increases in a row, and economic data showing weakness, officials would take their foot off the pedal this month.
But last Tuesday's disappointing consumer price figures shocked traders and ramped up bets for a third successive 75-point rise, while some have predicted a whole percentage point move.
Policymakers, including Fed boss Jerome Powell, have repeatedly said their ultimate aim is to bring inflation under control, even if that means sending the economy into recession.
"It is clear that the Fed will project hawkish messaging, once again reiterating that it will bring down inflation unconditionally," said Vasileios Gkionakis at Citigroup.
Wall Street's worst week since June ended with more losses after FedEx reported Thursday that it shipped fewer packages than expected over the summer owing to weakness in the global economy.
That came as CEO Raj Subramaniam said he expects a global recession.
Asian equity investors continued the selling on Monday.
Hong Kong closed down one percent, even after reports that the city's government was considering ending mandatory hotel quarantine for incoming travellers.
Shanghai was also down despite news that megacity Chengdu was ending a two-week Covid-19 lockdown that saw 21 million people affected.
Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Manila and Wellington were also in the red, though Mumbai and Bangkok inched up and Jakarta was flat. Tokyo was closed for a holiday.
Frankfurt and Paris both opened lower. London was closed for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The prospect of more big Fed rate hikes is also keeping the dollar at multi-decade highs against its major peers, with the yen feeling most of the pressure as the Bank of Japan refuses to tighten policy.
The Japanese unit last week hit a fresh 24-year low of 144.99 to the dollar, though it has bounced slightly after comments from BoJ officials that signalled they were ready to intervene to provide support.
Oil prices dipped despite the news out of Chengdu as demand fears are fuelled by the growing fear of recession around the world.
    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tap brings add money and fund transfer facility
Australian energy giant dumps major fracking project
Emirates invests over $350m for boosting in-flight entertainment
Bangladesh, Assam working for mutual interest
'Master plan a must to boost  tourism'
LankaBangla holds tree plantation programme with RCC
IBBL launches special campaign
Pubali Bank signs MoU with Sikder Resort and Villas


Latest News
Pakistani PM invites Hasina to visit Islamabad
Dhara Multipurpose Co-Operative Society president gets 12 years jail
Bangladesh-Myanmar border tension: ASEAN envoys to relay Bangladesh's concerns
2 BMDA staff sent to jail for beating journos
Comedian Rony, constable Zillur to recover soon: IGP
Heavy rains, upstream water flood 4 villages in Feni
Indefinite bus strike underway on Barguna-Dhaka route
DSEX crosses 6600-mark again
Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault at Windsor
Iran denies Mahsa Amini, woman who died in custody, was beaten
Most Read News
Covid-19 and climate change aggravated domestic violence against women
Britain, the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Security guard’s body found inside bank branch in Rangpur
7-year-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Ctg
Police recover yaba tablets in Netrakona
27 people killed in China quarantine bus crash
2 BCL leaders blamed for giving death threat
Child safety seats in vehicle
Graft case: Samrat's bail period extended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft