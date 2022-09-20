Huawei Connect begins global tour in Bangkok

Huawei Connect 2022, Huawei's 7th annual flagship event for the global ICT industry, began on Monday in Bangkok. The theme of this year's event is "Unleash Digital," gathering over 10,000 ICT industry leaders, experts, and partners from around the world to explore how to more effectively unleash digital productivity, promote the digital economy, and build up stronger digital ecosystems.

At the event, Huawei shared the steps it's taking to advance digital development across a wide range of industries, and released 15+ innovative cloud services for the global market, says a press release.

To kick off the event, Ken Hu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman, delivered a keynote outlining three ways the ICT ecosystem can help break through common barriers in digital transformation.

The three ways are: Boost digital infrastructure, including more robust connectivity and stronger, more diverse computing resources; Help organizations go beyond simple cloud adoption and truly make the most of cloud, focusing on advanced technology services that drive leapfrog development and Build out local digital ecosystems, including partner development, strengthening the digital talent pool, and providing more support for SMEs.

GDP growth has been unstable over the past two years. However, the digital economy has seen consistent growth on a global scale - more than 15% in 2021. This has prompted many organizations to transform their operations and service offerings with next-generation digital technology.

"Going digital is clearly the right choice," said Hu. "The demand is there, and so are the technologies. The world is unleashing digital productivity, and it's happening right now."

At the event, Zhang Ping'an, the CEO of Huawei Cloud, announced the launch of new Huawei Cloud Regions in Indonesia and Ireland. By the end of 2022, Huawei Cloud will operate 75 availability zones in 29 regions around the world, boosting services for more than 170 countries and regions.















