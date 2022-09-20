Video
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022
Home Business

DBH opens Rangpur branch

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Desk

DBH opens Rangpur branch

DBH opens Rangpur branch

DBH Finance PLC. (DBH), the largest housing finance institution in the country has recently inaugurated its 14th branch in Rangpur City with an aim to offer home loan and deposit services to the people living in this area.
The branch is located on the 3rd floor of Khan Bahadur Abdur Rouf Plaza, House No. 01, Road No. 01, Station Road of Rangpur city, says a press release.
Nasimul Baten, Managing Director and CEO of DBH, formally inaugurated the branch in a simple ceremony held at the branch. He said on the occasion that housing market in Rangpur is growing rapidly in recent years and DBH, being the market leader for home loans, aims to assist the clients of this locality to fulfill all types of their housing needs, including flat purchase, own construction, group construction, home extension, renovation, etc.
This is the second branch of DBH in the northern part of the country after Rajshahi. DBH has branches in other major cities like Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Cumilla, Khulna, Gazipur and Narayanganj.  
Prominent developers of Rangpur city attended the opening ceremony of the branch. DMD and Head of Credit of DBH AKM Tanvir Kamal; Head of Administration and Recovery Saiyaf Ejaz; Head of Loan Operations Md Zakaria Eusuf; Head of Deposits, Business Planning and Alternate Channels Sabed Bin Ahsan and other officials of DBH were also present in the program.
DBH Finance PLC, formerly known as Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Limited, has earned AAA credit rating for 17 consecutive years for its strong financial capacity. The mortgage financier has plans to expand its operations in other major areas of the country, the press release mentioned.


