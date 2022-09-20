Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 3:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Smart Tech official distributor of Dahua Technology

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Desk

Smart Tech official distributor of Dahua Technology

Smart Tech official distributor of Dahua Technology

Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd. becomes Bangladesh's official distributor of Dahua Technology, the leading security surveillance product and solution provider. Under this partnership, Smart Technologies will provide all the marketing and after-sales services for Dahua technology products across the country through its partners. To this end, a partnership launching ceremony was held recently at a resort in Dhaka, says a press release.
Dahua Technology Bangladesh Sales Manager Ewan Hu, Channel Sales Manager  Jack Ma, Product Manager  Charles and Smart Technologies (BD) Limited Director-Distribution Business Zafar Ahmed, Director-Channel Sales Muzahid Alberuni Suzon, and Head of Dahua Product Ashikur Rahman were present at the event. Mosharraf Hossain Sumon, Director of Bangladesh Computer Samity and Chairman of Speed Technology and Engineering Ltd., was also present as a special guest.
Dahua Technology Bangladesh officials said, "We are extremely thrilled to be paired with Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd. We hope that our business with smart technologies will increase enormously in the future."
Smart Technologies (BD) officials said, "Smart Technologies is constantly trying to offer popular and high-quality items to consumers' doorsteps. This time, we shook hands with another well-known tech company to become Dahua's official distributor in Bangladesh. Together with Dahua Technology, we will be able to meet the Bangladeshi customer's need for the world's best quality products and accessories of Dahua products."
At the partnership launching ceremony, certificates were also handed over to all the partners and the event ended following a cultural program and dinner.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tap brings add money and fund transfer facility
Australian energy giant dumps major fracking project
Emirates invests over $350m for boosting in-flight entertainment
Bangladesh, Assam working for mutual interest
'Master plan a must to boost  tourism'
LankaBangla holds tree plantation programme with RCC
IBBL launches special campaign
Pubali Bank signs MoU with Sikder Resort and Villas


Latest News
Pakistani PM invites Hasina to visit Islamabad
Dhara Multipurpose Co-Operative Society president gets 12 years jail
Bangladesh-Myanmar border tension: ASEAN envoys to relay Bangladesh's concerns
2 BMDA staff sent to jail for beating journos
Comedian Rony, constable Zillur to recover soon: IGP
Heavy rains, upstream water flood 4 villages in Feni
Indefinite bus strike underway on Barguna-Dhaka route
DSEX crosses 6600-mark again
Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault at Windsor
Iran denies Mahsa Amini, woman who died in custody, was beaten
Most Read News
Covid-19 and climate change aggravated domestic violence against women
Britain, the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Security guard’s body found inside bank branch in Rangpur
7-year-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Ctg
Police recover yaba tablets in Netrakona
27 people killed in China quarantine bus crash
2 BCL leaders blamed for giving death threat
Child safety seats in vehicle
Graft case: Samrat's bail period extended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft