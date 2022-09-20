

Smart Tech official distributor of Dahua Technology

Dahua Technology Bangladesh Sales Manager Ewan Hu, Channel Sales Manager Jack Ma, Product Manager Charles and Smart Technologies (BD) Limited Director-Distribution Business Zafar Ahmed, Director-Channel Sales Muzahid Alberuni Suzon, and Head of Dahua Product Ashikur Rahman were present at the event. Mosharraf Hossain Sumon, Director of Bangladesh Computer Samity and Chairman of Speed Technology and Engineering Ltd., was also present as a special guest.

Dahua Technology Bangladesh officials said, "We are extremely thrilled to be paired with Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd. We hope that our business with smart technologies will increase enormously in the future."

Smart Technologies (BD) officials said, "Smart Technologies is constantly trying to offer popular and high-quality items to consumers' doorsteps. This time, we shook hands with another well-known tech company to become Dahua's official distributor in Bangladesh. Together with Dahua Technology, we will be able to meet the Bangladeshi customer's need for the world's best quality products and accessories of Dahua products."

At the partnership launching ceremony, certificates were also handed over to all the partners and the event ended following a cultural program and dinner.









Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd. becomes Bangladesh's official distributor of Dahua Technology, the leading security surveillance product and solution provider. Under this partnership, Smart Technologies will provide all the marketing and after-sales services for Dahua technology products across the country through its partners. To this end, a partnership launching ceremony was held recently at a resort in Dhaka, says a press release.Dahua Technology Bangladesh Sales Manager Ewan Hu, Channel Sales Manager Jack Ma, Product Manager Charles and Smart Technologies (BD) Limited Director-Distribution Business Zafar Ahmed, Director-Channel Sales Muzahid Alberuni Suzon, and Head of Dahua Product Ashikur Rahman were present at the event. Mosharraf Hossain Sumon, Director of Bangladesh Computer Samity and Chairman of Speed Technology and Engineering Ltd., was also present as a special guest.Dahua Technology Bangladesh officials said, "We are extremely thrilled to be paired with Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd. We hope that our business with smart technologies will increase enormously in the future."Smart Technologies (BD) officials said, "Smart Technologies is constantly trying to offer popular and high-quality items to consumers' doorsteps. This time, we shook hands with another well-known tech company to become Dahua's official distributor in Bangladesh. Together with Dahua Technology, we will be able to meet the Bangladeshi customer's need for the world's best quality products and accessories of Dahua products."At the partnership launching ceremony, certificates were also handed over to all the partners and the event ended following a cultural program and dinner.