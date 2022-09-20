BD eyes to meet 40pc of edible oil demand by local yield



Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque addressing a seminar as the chief guest at a city hotel on Monday.

The country's edible oil production capacity now hovers at 2 lakh tonnes against 20 lakh tonnes of our annual demand.

"The Agriculture Ministry is implementing some sort of definite action plan to meet 40 percent edible oil demand by local production in next 3-4 years", said the Minister. The minister came up with the expectation while addressing a seminar at a city hotel.

Bangladeshis consume 20 lakh tonnes of edible oil a year, while the local production hovers around only 2 lakh tonnes. The imported 18 lakh tonnes of edible oil incorporate 46 percent soybean and 53percent palm oil.

Expressing his grave concern over agricultural credit, Dr Razzaque, also said the government is now providing credit to farmers with 4 percent interest. But in most of the cases, farmers face difficulties in fulfilling terms and condition in getting loans.

BSS adds: Krishi Bank Managing Director Ismail Hossain, Media personality Shaikh Siraj, Financial Institutions Division Additional Secretary Abdullah Harun Pasha, Krishibid Awlad Hossen, Dhaka University Banking and Insurance Division Prof Hasina Sheikh, former Managing Director of Bank Asia Arfan Ali, Managing Director of Bangladesh Finance Kaiser Hamid, among others, spoke on the occasion.

On the requirement of insurance for livestock sector, the minister said "Insurance is very much needed for livestock."

Reiterating importance of financial inclusion, credit and investment in livestock sector, the discussants said perspective of the Bankers should be changed in case of farm credit disbursement as most of the banks so far did not open their branches at the rural level.

On the other hand, micro financial institutions (MFIs) and NGOs usually disburse credit with 20-25 percent high interest rate in the rural areas after taking less interest fund from Bangladesh Bank.











