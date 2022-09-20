Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 3:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD eyes to meet 40pc of edible oil demand by local yield

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque addressing a seminar as the chief guest at a city hotel on Monday.

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque addressing a seminar as the chief guest at a city hotel on Monday.

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque on Monday said the government         is implementing an action plan to meet at least 40 percent demand of edible oil by local production.
The country's edible oil production capacity now hovers at 2 lakh tonnes against 20 lakh tonnes of our annual demand.
"The Agriculture Ministry is implementing some sort of definite action plan to meet 40 percent edible oil demand by local production in next 3-4 years", said the Minister. The minister came up with the expectation while addressing a seminar at a city hotel.
Bangladeshis consume 20 lakh tonnes of edible oil a year, while the local production hovers around only 2 lakh tonnes. The imported 18 lakh tonnes of edible oil incorporate 46 percent soybean and 53percent palm oil.
Expressing his grave concern over agricultural credit, Dr Razzaque, also said the government is now providing credit to farmers with 4 percent interest.  But in most of the cases, farmers face difficulties in fulfilling terms and condition in getting loans.
BSS adds:  Krishi Bank Managing Director Ismail Hossain, Media personality Shaikh Siraj, Financial Institutions Division Additional Secretary Abdullah Harun Pasha, Krishibid Awlad Hossen, Dhaka University Banking and Insurance Division Prof Hasina Sheikh, former Managing Director of Bank Asia Arfan Ali, Managing Director of Bangladesh Finance Kaiser Hamid, among others, spoke on the occasion.
On the requirement of insurance for livestock sector, the minister said "Insurance is very much needed for livestock."
Reiterating importance of financial inclusion, credit and investment in livestock sector, the discussants said perspective of the Bankers should be changed in case of farm credit disbursement as most of the banks so far did not open their branches at the rural level.
On the other hand, micro financial institutions (MFIs) and NGOs usually disburse credit with 20-25 percent high interest rate in the rural areas after taking less interest fund from Bangladesh Bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tap brings add money and fund transfer facility
Australian energy giant dumps major fracking project
Emirates invests over $350m for boosting in-flight entertainment
Bangladesh, Assam working for mutual interest
'Master plan a must to boost  tourism'
LankaBangla holds tree plantation programme with RCC
IBBL launches special campaign
Pubali Bank signs MoU with Sikder Resort and Villas


Latest News
Pakistani PM invites Hasina to visit Islamabad
Dhara Multipurpose Co-Operative Society president gets 12 years jail
Bangladesh-Myanmar border tension: ASEAN envoys to relay Bangladesh's concerns
2 BMDA staff sent to jail for beating journos
Comedian Rony, constable Zillur to recover soon: IGP
Heavy rains, upstream water flood 4 villages in Feni
Indefinite bus strike underway on Barguna-Dhaka route
DSEX crosses 6600-mark again
Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault at Windsor
Iran denies Mahsa Amini, woman who died in custody, was beaten
Most Read News
Covid-19 and climate change aggravated domestic violence against women
Britain, the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Security guard’s body found inside bank branch in Rangpur
7-year-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Ctg
Police recover yaba tablets in Netrakona
27 people killed in China quarantine bus crash
2 BCL leaders blamed for giving death threat
Child safety seats in vehicle
Graft case: Samrat's bail period extended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft