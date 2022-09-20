Video
BTRC allows GP to sell unused SIM cards

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has partially lifted the embargo on the sale of Grameenphone SIM cards to allow the top mobile network operator to sell unused connections.
Subrata Roy Maitra, a vice chairman of BTRC, on Sunday said the latest instruction was a "clarification" of the last directive where the regulators barred sales of new SIM cards by Grameenphone, citing "poor quality" of the carrier's services in June.
"They can sell the unused SIM cards they have but not new ones," he added.
According to BTRC guidelines, telecom operators can begin the reselling process of SIMs that remains inactive for 15 months or more. In such cases, a list of the mobile numbers has to be sent to BTRC, published on the operators' website and delivered to their customer care centres by allowing customers three months to reactivate the SIM cards.
If these SIM cards are not reactivated within these three months, the operators can permanently deactivate them and ultimately resell them 18 months after the last activation. Grameenphone Senior Director Hossain Sadat applauded the BTRC's latest move.
The ban affected Grameenphone's customer count which dropped by 720,000 active users in July, according to BTRC.
Robi Axiata and Banglalink, on the other hand, enjoyed a boost in active user count in July. The number of Robi users rose from 54.53 million in June to 54.77 million in July, while Banglalink's increased to 38.48 million from 38.37 million in the same period.
    -bdnews24.com


