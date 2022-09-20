Video
Efficient port logistics mgmt crucial to boost overseas trade

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Correspondent

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman (middle), flanked by Shipping Secretary Md. Mostafa Kamal and other guests, presiding over a seminar on "Efficient Port Logistic Management and Trade Competitiveness of Bangladesh" at DCCI auditorium in Dhaka on Monday.

An efficient port logistic system is the demand of time right at this moment, said speakers at a seminar on "Efficient Port Logistic Management and Trade Competitiveness of Bangladesh" on Monday.
Organised by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and industry (DCCI) and held at the DCCI auditorium, the seminar was chaired by DCCI President Rizwan Rahman and was attended as the chief guest by Shipping Secretary Md. Mostafa Kamal.
Mostafa Kamal said that beside Chittagong and Mongla port Payra port is coming up soon to boost the overseas trade. He said Abu Dhabi port has showed their interest to work in Bangladesh's port sector.
 Regarding logistic improvement, he said that in recent past government has invested a lot to make our ports more functional. He also stressed for professional people in this sector for better output. He said that as a regulatory authority there can be an ICD Authority in the   country.  
Rizwan Rahman said port logistics management is an important element of international trade competitiveness. With the consistent enhancement of the capacity, the Chattogram port has been recognized as the 64th world's busiest port.
But Chattogram port has been ranked as the Asia's least efficient trade hub for handling containers according to the World Bank due to lower drafting capacity, inefficient port handling capacity, limited port yard, poor turn-around time, port shed and modern equipment.  
If the infrastructural capacity of Chattogram port is increased, our cost of doing business will be reasonably lower resulting into efficient trade lead time and investment surge, said Rizwan.
 Considering the growing importance of port led trade, efficient port development including logistic capacity, container handling, storage and relevant hinterland infrastructure and transport connectivity are essential to strengthen operational efficiency of our supply chain system of cross-border trade.  
Dr. M Masrur Reaz, Chairman, Policy Exchange of Bangladesh presented the keynote paper. He highlighted that Bangladesh is ranked 100 overall in the logistic performance index, 102nd in logistics quality and competence index.
Moreover, Bangladesh has one of the highest logistic costs globally. Modern ports enhance regional connectivity and global markets, ICDs and industrial zones. He said absence of national logistics strategy, complex regulatory system, proper policies, limited private sector participation are some of the challenges for efficient port logistic management. Later he said that the country needs a national logistics policy.
Shamim Ul Huq, Country Director, DP World Bangladesh said Bangladesh has done a tremendous prospects in ports but still it lags behind. To compete with the global market he suggested for an integrated logistics platform. He also said that coordination among the multiple agencies is very important.   
Kabir Ahmed, President Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association; Syed Ali Jowher Rizvi, Managing Director, Summit Alliance Port Ltd.; Lee Peng Gee, Vice President, Group Business Development, PSA International private Ltd.;Md. Zafar Alam, Joint Secretary, Chittagong Port Authority also spoke at the seminar while DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque gave the concluding remarks.


