22 ZP Chair elected unopposed

Out of 61 Zilla Parishad Chairman candidates 22 were elected unopposed on Sunday, as none dropped nomination papers against them.

The number of Zillla Parishad Chairment getting elected unopposed might increase after the withdrawal of nomination papers.

Due to a pending case, the candidature of ruling Awami League (AL) nominated chairman candidate of Chandpur Zilla Parishad Yusuf Gazi has been cancelled, announced Returning Officer of the district and Deputy Commissioner Kamrul Hasan.

The returning officer said that Yusuf Gazi can appeal against the cancellation within next three days.

On October 17, voting will be held in 61 Zilla Parishads of the country except the three hilltracts districts.

According to the Election Commission, chairmen of Zilla Parishad of Cumilla, Kurigram, Gopalganj, Chapainawabganj, Jhalakathi, Tangail, Thakurgaon, Naogaon, Natore, Narayanganj, Feni, Borguna, Bagerhat, Bhola, Madaripur, Munshiganj, Moulvibazar, Lakshipur, Lalmonirhat, Shariatpur, Sirajganj and Sylhet were elected unopposed

On Sunday nomination papers were verified.