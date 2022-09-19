Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 September, 2022, 12:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

22 ZP Chair elected unopposed

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Staff Correspondent

Out of 61 Zilla Parishad Chairman candidates 22 were elected unopposed on Sunday, as none dropped nomination papers against them.
The number of Zillla Parishad Chairment getting elected unopposed might increase after the withdrawal of nomination papers.
Due to a pending case, the candidature of ruling Awami League (AL) nominated chairman candidate of Chandpur Zilla Parishad Yusuf Gazi has been cancelled, announced Returning Officer of the district and Deputy Commissioner  Kamrul Hasan.
The returning officer said that Yusuf Gazi can appeal against the cancellation within  next three days.
On October 17, voting will be held in 61 Zilla Parishads of the country except the three hilltracts  districts.
According to the Election Commission,  chairmen of Zilla Parishad of Cumilla, Kurigram, Gopalganj, Chapainawabganj, Jhalakathi, Tangail, Thakurgaon, Naogaon, Natore, Narayanganj, Feni, Borguna, Bagerhat, Bhola, Madaripur, Munshiganj, Moulvibazar, Lakshipur, Lalmonirhat, Shariatpur, Sirajganj and Sylhet were elected unopposed
On Sunday nomination papers were verified.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
22 ZP Chair elected unopposed
ERL likely to hand over Russian crude oil test report to BPC today
Suspension of Khaleda's jail term extended
A new team to lift trophy today
Govt out to create anarchy through terror acts: BNP
Action assured in case of wrong doing: Kamal
PM to leave London Monday after attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral
King Charles thanks PM Hasina, wishes Bangladeshis well


Latest News
Bangladesh-Myanmar tension: Govt plans to evacuate 70 Bangladeshi families
38 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1
2 youth killed being crushed by bus in Khulna
BCL locks CU main gate; classes, exams halted
Barguna bus owners on indefinite strike
2 held with phensedyl in city's Vatara
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Free, fair polls only held under Awami League, PM tells BBC
Management to take decision on Shakib's availability for UAE tour
Most Read News
Typhoon Nanmadol: Millions ordered to evacuate, emergency issued
Putin urges Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders to avoid further escalation
Teams allowed to change players 3 days before World Cup
2 small planes collide in USA midair, 3 die
Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months
Myanmar envoy summoned: Dhaka lodges strong protest
Auto-rickshaw drivers in Rangamati on indefinite strike
Syllabi for 2023 SSC, HSC exams to be revised
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Govt out to create anarchy through terror acts: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft