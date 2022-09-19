Video
ERL likely to hand over Russian crude oil test report to BPC today

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 18: The five member expert committee formed for testing of the Russian Crude oil in the Eastern Refinery Plant has already prepared a full length report which is expected to be handed over to the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation on Monday.
Muhammad Lukman, Managing Director of ERL confirmed that the report would be handed over to the Chairman of BPC.
But he declined to make any comment on the probability of processing of the Crude whether it      is positive or negative.
He also commented that it would be declared on Monday.
Meanwhile, all types of necessary testing of 50-litre Russian heavy crude oil have been completed at the Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL), country's lone refinery.
So, the import of Russian crude oil is likely to be confirmed on Monday after submitting report to the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).
Meanwhile, the 50 litres of Russian Crude oil arrived in ERL on September 1 while testing started since the following day.
Russian state-owned oil supplier Zarubezhneft JSC sent the samples of crude oil to Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).
The Bangladeshi agent of the Russian company is the National Electric Bd.
Meanwhile, BPC sources said, if the ERL can refine the crude, Bangladesh might initiate negotiations to import this sort of Russian crude oil for the first time to refine into petroleum products.
Separately, BPC is considering importing refined petroleum products, too, as Russian Rosneft Oil Company has offered Bangladesh to supply gasoil (diesel), jet fuel and gasoline (octane) at much lower prices than international market rates.
The BPC is the lone importer of all the three types of oil that the Russian company has offered to export.
Dhaka is now exploring opportunities to import oil from Russia.  However, the controversy and debate raging around neighbouring India's move to import refined oil from Russia emphasise the need for caution.
Currently, India imports Russian oil despite the US sanctions while Bangladesh has a long-term contract with India to import refined oil from its refinery at Numaligarh in the Indian state of Assam, he mentioned the scope of third-party trade.
The Rosneft has sent specifications of gasoil, jet fuel and gasoline they intend to export.
But their specifications are of lower grade than which the BPC imports currently from other countries.


