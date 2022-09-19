Suspension of Khaleda's jail term extended

The suspension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail sentence has been extended for six more months.

The Ministry of Law has

already given its opinion to extend the jail sentence suspension of the former Prime Minister following the consent of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while talking to media on Sunday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal made the disclosure.

He also informed that the Home Ministry will issue a notification extending the jail sentence suspension on Monday. The decision of extending the jail sentence suspension was taken following the application of Khaleda Zia's family members.

According to Home Ministry officials, Law Minister Anisul Huq, who is now in USA, gave his opinion in this regard a few days ago before leaving the country for the US tour.

While talking to media at his office on Sunday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal informed that the PM has given her consent to extend the jail sentence suspension for six months more. The Law Ministry has also cleared the matter. The Home Ministry will now issue the notification.

The terms of conditions for the extension will remain as it was earlier, he added.

This would be the sixth time extension of the jail sentence suspension of Khaleda Zia, who was sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in Dhaka in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

On October 30 the following year, the High Court enhanced her punishment to 10 years after dismissing her appeal in the case.

Regarding the extension of jail sentence suspension, Law Minister Anisul Huq earlier said, "I have sent the relevant file with my opinion for extending the suspension of her jail sentence to the Home Ministry which will now issue a notification to this effect."

"Khaleda would not be able to go abroad and she has to take treatment at her residence. The government has released the BNP chief after suspending her jail sentence as per section 401(1) of the Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC)," Anisul Huq said.

For the first time, Khaleda Zia was freed from jail on March 25, 2020 after the government suspended her jail sentence for six months. She walked out of jail at the time when the world was hit by Covid-19 pandemic.

Khaleda landed in jail on February 8, 2017, after being sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in Dhaka in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case. On October 30 the following year, the High Court enhanced her punishment to 10 years after dismissing her appeal in the case.

She was convicted by another special court in Dhaka in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case on October 29, 2018. She was sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment by the court.











