Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 September, 2022, 12:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

SAFF Women\'s Championship 2022

A new team to lift trophy today

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Mahtab Uddin from Kathmandu

SAFF Women's Championship 2022
Bangladesh skipper Sabina Khatun and Nepal captain Niru Thapa pose on Sunday with the trophy of the SAFF Womens Championship 2022 ahead of todays (September 18) final match. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh skipper Sabina Khatun and Nepal captain Niru Thapa pose on Sunday with the trophy of the SAFF Womens Championship 2022 ahead of todays (September 18) final match. Photo: BFF

The sixth edition of the SAFF Women's Championship is going to witness a new team winning the champion's trophy as the women's national football teams from Bangladesh and the host Nepal are engaging in the final of the event today (Monday) at 5:15pm (BST) at Dasharath Rangasala at Tripureshwar in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Although the teams have experience of playing the final before, none were able to clinch the title till date.
India won all the previous five trophies when Nepal became runner-up four times and Bangladesh once.
India, which was ahead of Bangladesh in all the statistics, succumbed to a 0-3 defeat to the energetic women in red and green outfits in a vital match in the group which left the team in shock. The India coach, in utter disbelief, saw his disciples losing an 'easy match' to Bangladesh, a team to which India never experienced a defeat before.
Apparently, the Indian women failed to recover from that shock and lost to Nepal by 0-1 in the semifinals. They literally gifted the match to the host as they had put very little effort to create and utilise chances in the semis. Though the Indian coach denied that fact the actual scenario was clear to the spectators on the day.
The best the newbie finalist Bangladesh ever did in
the SAFF Women's Championship before this time was playing the final once, in 2016. That event was held at Kanchenjunga Stadium, Siliguri in India where Bangladesh lost to the host by 1-3.
Nepal, on the other hand, played the final four times before. But it never succeeded in winning the title.
So, the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 is going to be a memorable one for the teams, especially for India. It will be the first final in the SAFF Women's Championship where India couldn't compete.
Earlier on Friday, Bangladesh stormed into the final with an outstanding win over another newbie semifinalist Bhutan by 8-0 goals in the first semifinal.
In the second semifinal at Dasharath Rangasala, the host outplayed all-time champion India by a 1-0 margin following a solo goal by striker Reshmi and got a ticket to the final.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
22 ZP Chair elected unopposed
ERL likely to hand over Russian crude oil test report to BPC today
Suspension of Khaleda's jail term extended
A new team to lift trophy today
Govt out to create anarchy through terror acts: BNP
Action assured in case of wrong doing: Kamal
PM to leave London Monday after attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral
King Charles thanks PM Hasina, wishes Bangladeshis well


Latest News
Bangladesh-Myanmar tension: Govt plans to evacuate 70 Bangladeshi families
38 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1
2 youth killed being crushed by bus in Khulna
BCL locks CU main gate; classes, exams halted
Barguna bus owners on indefinite strike
2 held with phensedyl in city's Vatara
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Free, fair polls only held under Awami League, PM tells BBC
Management to take decision on Shakib's availability for UAE tour
Most Read News
Typhoon Nanmadol: Millions ordered to evacuate, emergency issued
Putin urges Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders to avoid further escalation
Teams allowed to change players 3 days before World Cup
2 small planes collide in USA midair, 3 die
Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months
Myanmar envoy summoned: Dhaka lodges strong protest
Auto-rickshaw drivers in Rangamati on indefinite strike
Syllabi for 2023 SSC, HSC exams to be revised
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Govt out to create anarchy through terror acts: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft