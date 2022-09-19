A new team to lift trophy today





Bangladesh skipper Sabina Khatun and Nepal captain Niru Thapa pose on Sunday with the trophy of the SAFF Womens Championship 2022 ahead of todays (September 18) final match. Photo: BFF

Although the teams have experience of playing the final before, none were able to clinch the title till date.

India won all the previous five trophies when Nepal became runner-up four times and Bangladesh once.

India, which was ahead of Bangladesh in all the statistics, succumbed to a 0-3 defeat to the energetic women in red and green outfits in a vital match in the group which left the team in shock. The India coach, in utter disbelief, saw his disciples losing an 'easy match' to Bangladesh, a team to which India never experienced a defeat before.

Apparently, the Indian women failed to recover from that shock and lost to Nepal by 0-1 in the semifinals. They literally gifted the match to the host as they had put very little effort to create and utilise chances in the semis. Though the Indian coach denied that fact the actual scenario was clear to the spectators on the day.

The best the newbie finalist Bangladesh ever did in

the SAFF Women's Championship before this time was playing the final once, in 2016. That event was held at Kanchenjunga Stadium, Siliguri in India where Bangladesh lost to the host by 1-3.

Nepal, on the other hand, played the final four times before. But it never succeeded in winning the title.

So, the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 is going to be a memorable one for the teams, especially for India. It will be the first final in the SAFF Women's Championship where India couldn't compete.

Earlier on Friday, Bangladesh stormed into the final with an outstanding win over another newbie semifinalist Bhutan by 8-0 goals in the first semifinal.

In the second semifinal at Dasharath Rangasala, the host outplayed all-time champion India by a 1-0 margin following a solo goal by striker Reshmi and got a ticket to the final.











