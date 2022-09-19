Video
Govt out to create anarchy through terror acts: BNP

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

BNP held a rally in front of the party's central office at Nayapaltan in the capital organised by Dhaka City North and South units to protest against recent attacks on leaders and activists in different parts of the country on Sunday. (Inset) BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at the rally. PHOTO: OBSERVER

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday alleged that the government is trying to create anarchy in the country by resorting to 'terror' activities and attacking peaceful programmes of opposition as part of its efforts to hang onto power.
"When people of Bangladesh have started a struggle for the restoration of their rights, then they (govt) are trying to create anarchy in the country through terror acts, killing people and foiling rallies and meetings so that they can easily cling to power," he said.
Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader also said
people are being shot dead as they have initiated a movement demanding lowering the prices of fuel and daily essential items and restoring democracy and people's voting and other rights.
He said the 'cadres' of the Awami League have established a "reign of terror" across the country to obliterate democracy, terrorise democracy-loving people and thwart a democratic movement.
"We say Awami League is a terrorist party. They're born through terror. They can't stay in power without indulging in terror activities. They've been in power for 15 consecutive years by resorting to terrorism, repressive acts and intimidation. Their main characteristic is to terrorize people. That's why the Awami government has let loose its terror and killer forces to attack our peaceful programmes," Fakhrul observed.
BNP's Dhaka south and north city units organised the rally in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office protesting the recent attacks on its different programmes in the capital and demanding the release of the arrested opposition leaders and activists.
Sating that BNP has been on a movement on different public issues since August last, Fakhrul said three leaders of their different associate bodies were killed in Bhola and Narayanganj and many others were injured in attacks in different parts of the country by law enforcers and the ruling party activists.
He condemned Saturday's attacks on BNP standing committee member Selima Rahman, executive committee member Tabith Awal and vice chairman Barktullah Bulu. "Even, they didn't spare our women leaders and attacked them."
The BNP leader said Awami League has destroyed most of Bangladesh's achievements in the last 15 years. "They have destroyed the electoral system, the judiciary, the economy and all the means of survival of the people by establishing a reign of plundering. They're looting from every sector and siphoning off money abroad. "
He also accused the government of violating human rights by making people disappear and snatching people's rights, including the freedom of expression. "The UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances has said the incidents of enforced disappearance are growing in Bangladesh."
Fakhrul alleged that the government is not giving BNP permission to hold their peaceful rallies in many areas while the ruling party activists are trying to foil their programmes through terror acts.
"I would like to say, don't do these things. The people of Bangladesh can't be suppressed in this way by resorting to oppression. You will be defeated through a fierce mass movement."
He voiced concern that Myanmar has been firing mortar shells inside Bangladesh and killing people, but the government is playing the role of a silent spectator.
"In fact, they (govt) don't have spine. Since they're not elected by the people, they can't strongly protest against mortar shells firing by Myanmar and they can't mobilise the support of the global community."
Under the circumstance, Fakhrul urged the government to quit and dissolve parliament by handing over power to a non-party neutral government, paving the way for holding a credible and inclusive election under a new Election Commission.
He also urged all the political parties and democracy-loving people to get united to establish a government of people by defeating the current Awami League regime.    -UNB


