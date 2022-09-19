Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 September, 2022, 12:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Attack on Bulu

Action assured in case of wrong doing: Kamal

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday assured that punitive step would be taken, if anything wrong was found regarding the recent attack on BNP leader Barkatullah Bulu in Cumilla.
"I have heard that the BNP's senior leader was assaulted and injured in the incident in Cumilla. Steps have been taken to investigate the matter. Before completion of investigation, it cannot be said what steps would be taken. Legal action would be taken, if anything wrong is found," he said while talking to reporters at his office in the Secretariat.
Kamal said that BNP was not in the field. "They have started organizing programmes suddenly. BNP is a political party. It has the right to organize the programmes, but peacefully. There are many political parties in the country. They have the same right."
"We always said that there will be nothing to say, if they organize peaceful and disciplined programme. The government thinks that all parties      will hold political programmes and activities equally. But, they  have to abide the law. The law enforcement agencies will take their steps if one tries to blockade the roads or destroy properties or get involved with destructive activities," he added.
Regarding the attack on BNP activists at Banani, he said, "I cannot say anything without getting full information about the incident. I will let you know after being informed about the matter in detail."
In response to a query about political clashes occurring in different places, Kamal said, "Such incidents are taking place from both sides (two parties). A Swechchhasebak League leader was killed recently. Not that one party is being attacked. The Prime Minister has said that all parties have the right to do politics. But, they must follow the rules. The programmes must be held following the rules and the law."
"The law enforcement agencies interfere only when clashes occur," he added.
He said, "National election is still far away. I don't know why they are involved with such occurrences. Many people may have many targets. But, I always say that our Prime Minister believes in the power of people. We don't believe on conspiracy or using arms for power."
"The national election is ahead. If people vote for the PM, we will go to  power again. Awami League doesn't believe in going to power by using muscle power or conspiracy. The bad news for them is that the law will take its own course, if they don't refrain from destructive activities," he warned.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
22 ZP Chair elected unopposed
ERL likely to hand over Russian crude oil test report to BPC today
Suspension of Khaleda's jail term extended
A new team to lift trophy today
Govt out to create anarchy through terror acts: BNP
Action assured in case of wrong doing: Kamal
PM to leave London Monday after attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral
King Charles thanks PM Hasina, wishes Bangladeshis well


Latest News
Bangladesh-Myanmar tension: Govt plans to evacuate 70 Bangladeshi families
38 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1
2 youth killed being crushed by bus in Khulna
BCL locks CU main gate; classes, exams halted
Barguna bus owners on indefinite strike
2 held with phensedyl in city's Vatara
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Free, fair polls only held under Awami League, PM tells BBC
Management to take decision on Shakib's availability for UAE tour
Most Read News
Typhoon Nanmadol: Millions ordered to evacuate, emergency issued
Putin urges Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders to avoid further escalation
Teams allowed to change players 3 days before World Cup
2 small planes collide in USA midair, 3 die
Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months
Myanmar envoy summoned: Dhaka lodges strong protest
Auto-rickshaw drivers in Rangamati on indefinite strike
Syllabi for 2023 SSC, HSC exams to be revised
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Govt out to create anarchy through terror acts: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft