Action assured in case of wrong doing: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday assured that punitive step would be taken, if anything wrong was found regarding the recent attack on BNP leader Barkatullah Bulu in Cumilla.

"I have heard that the BNP's senior leader was assaulted and injured in the incident in Cumilla. Steps have been taken to investigate the matter. Before completion of investigation, it cannot be said what steps would be taken. Legal action would be taken, if anything wrong is found," he said while talking to reporters at his office in the Secretariat.

Kamal said that BNP was not in the field. "They have started organizing programmes suddenly. BNP is a political party. It has the right to organize the programmes, but peacefully. There are many political parties in the country. They have the same right."

"We always said that there will be nothing to say, if they organize peaceful and disciplined programme. The government thinks that all parties will hold political programmes and activities equally. But, they have to abide the law. The law enforcement agencies will take their steps if one tries to blockade the roads or destroy properties or get involved with destructive activities," he added.

Regarding the attack on BNP activists at Banani, he said, "I cannot say anything without getting full information about the incident. I will let you know after being informed about the matter in detail."

In response to a query about political clashes occurring in different places, Kamal said, "Such incidents are taking place from both sides (two parties). A Swechchhasebak League leader was killed recently. Not that one party is being attacked. The Prime Minister has said that all parties have the right to do politics. But, they must follow the rules. The programmes must be held following the rules and the law."

"The law enforcement agencies interfere only when clashes occur," he added.

He said, "National election is still far away. I don't know why they are involved with such occurrences. Many people may have many targets. But, I always say that our Prime Minister believes in the power of people. We don't believe on conspiracy or using arms for power."

"The national election is ahead. If people vote for the PM, we will go to power again. Awami League doesn't believe in going to power by using muscle power or conspiracy. The bad news for them is that the law will take its own course, if they don't refrain from destructive activities," he warned.















