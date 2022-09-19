PM to leave London Monday after attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral

LONDON, Sept 18: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave London for New York on Monday after attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

In London she also attended the reception of King Charles which he hosted on Sunday for the world leaders at Buckingham Palace.

Hasina arrived in London on September 15 on an official visit to the United Kingdom mainly to attend the Queen's funeral and the new king's ascension reception.

A VVIP chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the PM will take off from Stansted

International Airport for New York at 9pm on Monday.

The flight is scheduled to arrive in New York JFK International Airport at about 10:30pm New York time on the same day.

In New York she will attend the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) besides taking part in some important events on the sidelines.

Bangladesh Ambassador-designate in Washington Muhammad Imran and Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Muhammad Abdul Muhith will receive her at the JFK International Airport.

On September 20, the PM is scheduled to attend a reception hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and join the inaugural ceremony of 77th session of UNGA.

She will have bilateral meetings with Filippo Grandi of UNHCR and Slovenian President Borut Pahor. She will also join the UNGA Platform of Women Leaders. At the end of the day, she will attend the reception of US President Joe Biden.

Besides, she will join a high-level side event on sustainable housing co-hosted by Bangladesh, Botswana, Slovak Republic and UN Habitat on September 21. -UNB













