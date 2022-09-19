Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 September, 2022, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

It seems a guardian is gone: PM on Queen

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina signs a book of condolence in respect of the late Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state at Westminster Hall in London on Sunday. PHOTO: PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina signs a book of condolence in respect of the late Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state at Westminster Hall in London on Sunday. PHOTO: PMO

London, Sept 18:  Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday showed her last respect to the Queen Elizabeth II saying that in her death she "lost someone like my mother."
Hasina arrived in London on an official visit to the UK on September 15 to attend the funeral of the Queen.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem told reporters said that Hasina along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana went to the Palace of Westminster to pay their last respect to the Queen.
 They observed the one-minute silence as a mark of
respect to the late monarch at the Westminster Hall of the Palace of Westminster where her body was lying-in state.
Earlier, on her arrival at the Westminster, Representative of the British Speaker received the PM and her younger sister.
Later, they were taken to the Lancaster House for signing the condolence book.
In the book, Hasina wrote her condolence message in Bengali.
After that the prime minister was taken to another room where she has given her tribute to the Queen in front of television cameras.
In the Lancaster House, UK State Minister for Foreign Affairs Vicky Ford received her.
The prime minister reminisced that she met the late Queen for eight or nine times and Elizabeth used to know her by her first name.
"She was a motherly figure to me, I lost someone like my mother," she shared with the UK state Minister for Foreign Affairs.
"... it seems a guardian is gone (as she has died)," she added.
High commissioner Saida Muna said that the prime minister and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana both saw the Queen in 1961 while she had visited the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).
Hasina also said that the late Queen was like a global guardian and due to her death a vacuum has been created.
In the condolence book, the prime minister wrote, "I am expressing deep condolence on behalf of the people of Bangladesh, my family and my younger sister Sheikh Rehana."
"Sheikh Rehana, who is also a British citizen, wrote she was the queen of our hearts and will always remain," Bangladesh high commissioner said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
22 ZP Chair elected unopposed
ERL likely to hand over Russian crude oil test report to BPC today
Suspension of Khaleda's jail term extended
A new team to lift trophy today
Govt out to create anarchy through terror acts: BNP
Action assured in case of wrong doing: Kamal
PM to leave London Monday after attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral
King Charles thanks PM Hasina, wishes Bangladeshis well


Latest News
Bangladesh-Myanmar tension: Govt plans to evacuate 70 Bangladeshi families
38 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1
2 youth killed being crushed by bus in Khulna
BCL locks CU main gate; classes, exams halted
Barguna bus owners on indefinite strike
2 held with phensedyl in city's Vatara
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Free, fair polls only held under Awami League, PM tells BBC
Management to take decision on Shakib's availability for UAE tour
Most Read News
Typhoon Nanmadol: Millions ordered to evacuate, emergency issued
Putin urges Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders to avoid further escalation
Teams allowed to change players 3 days before World Cup
2 small planes collide in USA midair, 3 die
Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months
Myanmar envoy summoned: Dhaka lodges strong protest
Auto-rickshaw drivers in Rangamati on indefinite strike
Syllabi for 2023 SSC, HSC exams to be revised
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Govt out to create anarchy through terror acts: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft