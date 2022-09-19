Video
TIB faults wheat import, gas well drilling accords

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231
Staff Correspondent  

Agreement to import wheat at unusually higher than market price and the agreement of gas well drilling are against public interest, said Executive Director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Dr Iftekharuzzaman.
Dr Iftekharuzzaman said this in a statement on Sunday.
At the present moment of financial crisis, the decision to import wheat from Russia at a higher than market price, the circular of the Prime Minister's Office allowing the same middleman to profit illegally and the agreement with Gazprom to dig three gas wells in Bhola at three times over the actual price are in violation the Public Sector Procurement Act.
He said, "Covid-19 pandemic and the war between Ukraine and Russia have created instability in the global food and energy markets which has created a multifaceted crisis in the country's economy, to deal with which the government has adopted various policies in terms of revenue generation besides imposing various restrictions in the financial sector.     At the same time, we are shocked by the issue of the Food Ministry's controversial food import through Pradintorg, a Russian food exporter, products at prices much higher than the current international market price in violation of the existing laws."
"It has given birth to a bigger question, the company that failed to deliver only one lakh tonne as per the contract, by what magic got the job of supplying five lakh tonnes of wheat? Again, how did a third party local organization get the opportunity to be involved as a middleman in the procurement process at the government level, even though it is not related to the import of food products. How was it decided to buy wheat at higher prices without properly checking the market and this purchase plan was quickly approved? It is important to find answers to these questions," he added.
There is no opportunity for any private third party to be involved in the procurement process at the government level, yet the opportunity created for the involvement of the institution called "National Electronic BD" in importing wheat is illegal.
Besides, the involvement of the same company in signing the contract with Gazprom more than three times the cost of digging the gas wells in  Bhola which were discovered by the state-owned institutions Bapex is not a coincidence. TIB thinks that an unscrupulous self-serving and opportunistic circle is being given a well-planned opportunity to earn unethical and exorbitant profits.


