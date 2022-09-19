Myanmar envoy conveyed BD's 'strong protest'

Bangladesh has summoned the Myanmar envoy on Sunday for the fourth time and lodged a strong protest and reiterated its "deep concern" over the recent incidents of Myanmar's mortar shelling, indiscriminate aerial firing in the bordering areas along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

Foreign Ministry has summoned Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe to lodge a strong protest over Myanmar's recent provocations along the border. Bangladesh has asked the Myanmar side to take steps to stop the spillover of Myanmar's internal conflict into Bangladesh, Acting Foreign Secretary Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam told journalists at his office on Sunday noon. "A high-level meeting with all concerned was held on Sunday to order the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Bangladesh Coast Guard to remain on high alert with "reinforcement if required," Khurshed Alam said.

"They are in touch with all the relevant agencies and the government remains alert so that no Myanmar national can enter Bangladesh," he added.

He said Bangladesh is a "responsible and peace-loving" country and they are "observing and tolerating" the situation along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border with much patience.

Asked who will take the responsibility of the recent death, the acting foreign secretary said they cannot say exactly who had fired the bullet that carried the name of Myanmar army.

He said the Myanmar side was telling that these bullets had been stolen by the rebel Arakan Army and they are using these bullets to create distance between Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Twelve mortar shells have been fired by the Myanmar army on Bangladesh territory so far.

"Myanmar's internal conflicts should remain within its border but their forces are crossing the border time and again and injuring Bangladeshi nationals," Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Saturday.

He said Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) is continuously being contacted about this issue and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has remained alert to prevent illegal entry of any Mayanmar people.

He said the government is trying to resolve the issues with Myanmar peacefully and diplomatically but a complaint will be lodged to the United Nations regarding mortar shelling at the border if necessary.

He said the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry has warned them (Myanmar) several times but they didn't keep their promise. "We have lodged a strong protest over casualties from Friday's mortar shelling by Myanmar at Tombru border," he added.

On Friday night, a 17-year-old-Rohingya boy, Mohammad Iqbal, was killed and five others were injured as a mortar shell fired by the Myanmar army exploded at the Zero Point Rohingya Camp close to the international border in Tombru, Bandarban. The deceased and injured were all residents of the Zero Point Rohingya Camp, known as the camp that is closest to the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in No Man's Land. Locals said the Myanmar army has mined the border area.











