Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 September, 2022, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Theft Of Humayun\'s Paintings

Two asked to appear before court on Oct 25

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Court Correspondent

Theft Of Humayun's Paintings
A Dhaka Court on Sunday summoned two individuals in a case filed by acclaimed writer Humayun Ahmed's widow Meher Afroz Shaon for theft of four paintings of the writer.
Additional Chief   Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain   ordered the two to appear in person on October 25 after the court took the report into cognizance.
On June 29 in 2012, actress Shaun filed the case against a couple named Ruma Chowdhury and her husband Monjurul Azim Palash for allegedly stealing Humayun's four paintings.
The Court ordered Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit a report in this regard.
The case statement is that Humayun Ahmed -- who passed away in July 2012 -- gave 24 of his paintings to the accused for an exhibition in June 2012, on the condition that they would return the paintings after the exhibition.
In February 2013, the accused returned 20 paintings to the writer's mother in the capital's Pallabi. The four other paintings were stolen by the accused, the complainant said in the case statement.
The PBI submit its probe report accusing the couple.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two asked to appear before court on Oct 25
NEWS
Youth injured as landmine explodes along BD-Myanmar border
Swechhasebak League activist killed in Chuadanga
Govt mulls banning rice named Miniket, Najirshail :Minister
Col (R) Shahid gets 3yrs jail term for not submitting wealth statement
Heavy rain likely in southern region
Food Minister urges mills owners, traders to show patriotism


Latest News
Bangladesh-Myanmar tension: Govt plans to evacuate 70 Bangladeshi families
38 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1
2 youth killed being crushed by bus in Khulna
BCL locks CU main gate; classes, exams halted
Barguna bus owners on indefinite strike
2 held with phensedyl in city's Vatara
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Free, fair polls only held under Awami League, PM tells BBC
Management to take decision on Shakib's availability for UAE tour
Most Read News
Typhoon Nanmadol: Millions ordered to evacuate, emergency issued
Putin urges Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders to avoid further escalation
Teams allowed to change players 3 days before World Cup
2 small planes collide in USA midair, 3 die
Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months
Myanmar envoy summoned: Dhaka lodges strong protest
Auto-rickshaw drivers in Rangamati on indefinite strike
Syllabi for 2023 SSC, HSC exams to be revised
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Govt out to create anarchy through terror acts: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft