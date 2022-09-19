Two asked to appear before court on Oct 25

Theft Of Humayun's Paintings

A Dhaka Court on Sunday summoned two individuals in a case filed by acclaimed writer Humayun Ahmed's widow Meher Afroz Shaon for theft of four paintings of the writer.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain ordered the two to appear in person on October 25 after the court took the report into cognizance.

On June 29 in 2012, actress Shaun filed the case against a couple named Ruma Chowdhury and her husband Monjurul Azim Palash for allegedly stealing Humayun's four paintings.

The Court ordered Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to submit a report in this regard.

The case statement is that Humayun Ahmed -- who passed away in July 2012 -- gave 24 of his paintings to the accused for an exhibition in June 2012, on the condition that they would return the paintings after the exhibition.

In February 2013, the accused returned 20 paintings to the writer's mother in the capital's Pallabi. The four other paintings were stolen by the accused, the complainant said in the case statement.

The PBI submit its probe report accusing the couple.