Monday, 19 September, 2022, 12:06 PM
Home Countryside

Idol makers busy ahead of Durga Puja

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Our Correspondent

A female idol maker working in Rajshahi. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Sept 18: Professional idol makers in the district are passing their busy time to meet orders before the time of forthcoming five day-long Durga Puja (Oct 1-5), the greatest religious festival of the Hindu community.
In hope of better earnings than last year's, they are working round the clock to make sure that the idols are ready in time. According to them, increased earnings are likely this year as the number of puja mandaps has increased.
Idol maker Kartik Pal said, "I have been making idols for the last four months centring the upcoming Durga Puja. Besides, four others including my wife are assisting me. I have, so far, got 22 orders of idols. I am taking order of a small idol at Tk 22,000 to 30,000 while a  large idol at Tk 45,000 to 50,000.
"I have been in the profession for the last 20 years, and now I'm facing different problems including price hike of raw materials of idols. It requires huge straws and many timbers to make an idol. For buying these materials, I had to take loan from various sources. If we get interest-free government loan, we can continue our forefathers' profession."
In order to ensure security measures, steps have also been taken to make the festival a good success.
This festival season, a total of 450 mandaps including 76 mandaps in the district city have been prepared, said Abdul Jalil, deputy commissioner of Rajshahi.



