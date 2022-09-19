Video
Monday, 19 September, 2022
Home Countryside

Traditional boat race held in Madaripur

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Sept 18: A traditional boat race was held in the Arial Khan River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
A total of 18 boats participated from different areas in the race. About 30 to 40 sailors were seen in each boat.
Thousands of people including women and children flocked to the banks of the river to see the boat race. Many spectators appeared with engine driven boats decorated in different colours.
At the beginning of the competition, several boats are lowered into the river to the beat of drums. The boatmen participated wearing colourful clothes including red, blue and yellow. At that time, millions of spectators on both sides of the river encouraged them with slogans and applause.
Jahangir Chowkidar, who brought a boat from Khowajpur of the district, said, "It is a tradition of our rural Bengal. This traditional boat race is disappearing from us day by day. We want to continue it."


