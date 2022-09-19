Four people murdered in four districts

Four people including two women have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Sunamganj, Jamalpur, Dinajpur and Mymensingh, in recent times.

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: A woman was slaughtered by her husband in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Achhia Begum, 50, was the wife of Nur Ahmed, a resident of Pailgaon Raninagar Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said one of the deceased's daughters Sima Begum lives in Saudi Arabia. She used to send money to her mother regularly.

However, an altercation took place in between Achhia Begum and her husband Nur Ahmed, 58, over that remittance on Sunday morning.

At one stage of the quarrel, Nur Ahmed slaughtered his wife.

Locals rescued her and rushed to Jagannathpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested the deceased's husband in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jagannathpur Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A neighbour lady was killed when she was trying to stop the scuffle between a man and his son in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Meherunnesa, 50, wife of Rois Uddin, a resident of Fulbaria Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Farhad Ali, a resident of the same village, and his son started throwing brick-bat to each other at one stage of an altercation over buying a mobile phone set.

In the meantime, one of their neighbours Meherunnesa went there to stop the fight where a brick chip suddenly hit her chest, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sarishabari PS OC Muhammad Mohabbat Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

DINAJPUR: A man was beaten to death by his three younger brothers over land dispute in Khansama Upazila of the district.

Deceased Azizar Rahman, 64, eldest son of late Sabir Ali, was a resident of Pakerhat Gundushah Para Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Azizar Rahman had a dispute with his three younger brothers Masud Karim, A Rahim and Rezaul Karim over land.

Following this, Azizar Rahman and his family members were attacked by his brothers and their supporters on September 6 last.

Azizar Rahman, his wife Chhabia Begum, 56, son Mostakim Islam, 26, and Mostakim's wife Sheuli Begum, 23, were seriously injured at that time.

The injured were rescued and took to Khansama Pakerhat Upazila Health Complex.

Later on, Azizar Rahman succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at around 4am on Saturday while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Khansama PS OC (Investigation) Tawhidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A college student was stabbed to death in Gouripur Upazila of the district recently.

Deceased Jahirul Islam Mithu was the son of Md Mokhlesur Rahman, a resident of Bokainagar Union in the upazila. He was a final year student of the Department of Social Works at Gouripur Government College.

Local and the deceased's family sources said one Albert Rocky David, son of Albert Badal David of Gouripur Municipality, was locked into an altercation with Tipu Sultan at Tipu's jewellery shop at Kalipur Patbazar Mor on Tuesday evening. As Mithu was trying to stop them, Rocky stabbed him, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Mithu was rescued and rushed to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Mehjabin declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have arrested the killer David Rocky on Saturday night. Gouripur PS OC Khan Abdul Halim Siddiquee confirmed the incident.











