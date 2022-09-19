Nazmul Haque



BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Nazmul Haque, lecturer of Department of Psychology at Mozahar Hossain Women's Degree College in Bagha Upazila of the district, died of heart failure at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at 5:50am on Saturday. He was 50.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Bagha Mozahar Hossain Women's Degree College Field after Johr prayers.

Later on, he was buried at Bagha Central Graveyard.

He left behind his mother, wife, one son, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



Ali Akbar Sarder



KAMAKNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Ali Akbar Sarder, uncle of Kamalnagar Upazila Correspondent of The Daily Observer Belal Hossain Jewel, died on Thursday. He was 65.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Char Falkon area of the upazila on Friday morning.

Later on, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left behind his wife, four sons, four daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.











