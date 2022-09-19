Advance vegetables damaged at Nandigram



A damaged vegetable field in Nandigram Upazila. photo: observer

In the last few days, the rainfall took place heavily in the upazila; all ditches, canals, beels and other water bodies became full of water; T-Aman fields started growing up freshly.

But advance vegetable fields are witnessing rotting due to submergence.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, growers said, cauliflower, cabbage, radish, brinjal, tomato and green chilli fields are damaging, The downpour has created water stagnation in their commercial vegetable farms.

According to sources at the upazila agriculture office, T-Aman has been cultivated on 20,250 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila this season while early vegetables on 200 ha.

Vegetable grower Muniruzzaman of Dolgachha Village said, "We have made our T-Aman paddy cultivation through machine-based irrigation amid drought. It has enhanced our farming-cost."

"But our mind is now full of hope seeing fresh T-Aman fields, thanks to the rainfall," he added.

The paddy cultivation is not profitable as the cost of cultivation is so high, he maintained.

Grower Jewel Rana of Badlashun Village said, "With the hope of extra earning, I cultivate advance vegetables every autumn. This season I have farmed cauliflower on 2.5 bighas and chilli on four bighas; my fields have been under water for the last few days; some plant roots have got rotted."

Upazila Agriculture Officer Adnan Babu said, T-Aman will yield good for the rainfall, and vegetable growers are advised to wash out their farms rapidly.











