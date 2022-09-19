Video
Home Countryside

1,030 puja mandaps to be set up in Khulna

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Sept 18: Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community, is set to begin from October 1 in the district city and town in a befitting manner.
All necessary preparations are going on in full swing with erecting 1,030 mandaps in the district.
The five-day 'Sharodiya Durga Utsab' starting from October 1 will conclude on October 5 by immersing idols in river.
To ensure peaceful celebration of the annual worshipping, the district administration arranged a preparatory meeting held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) office recently.
It was presided over by DC Md Moniruzzaman Talukder while Additional DC (ADC-general) Md Sadekur Rahman delivered the address of welcome.
Among others, Additional Superintendent of Police Shushanta Sarkar, ADC of Khulna Metropolitan Police Md Nazrul Islam, District Ansar Commandant Md Salimuzzaman, President of District Puja Udjapon Committee Krismna Sarkar, General Secretary of City Unit Puja Udjapon Committee Proshanta Kumar Kundu and ex-president of Khulna Press Club spoke at the meeting.
DC Md Moniruzzaman Talukder said, a total of 130 mandaps will  be set up in the metropolitan city while 900 ones in all nine upazilas of the district.
The government has allocated 500 kg rice to each puja mandap in Khulna, and these will be distributed by September.
He requested everybody to follow government rules including immersion of the goddess by evening, and urged leaders of Puja Committee to set up CCTV, power supply generator at each puja mandap. He also urged all for keeping up the communal harmony.


