Three unnatural deaths in three districts

Three people including a woman and a minor child have died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Laxmipur, Sherpur and Mymensingh, recently.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: An SSC examinee died unnaturally in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

Deceased Ridmi Akhter was the daughter of Mozammel Haque, a resident of Char Falokon Matabbarhat area in the upazila. She was an SSC examinee from Toyaha Smrity Girls' High School and College this year.

The deceased's family sources said Ridmi did not well in her Bengali First Paper examination held on Thursday.

At noon, she found senseless in the house.

The family members rushed her to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

Acting Principal of Toyaha Smrity Girls' High School and College AKM Jahed Billah confirmed the incident.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: An elderly woman died being burnt after a fire broke out in her residence in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Milon, 65, wife of Razib, a resident of Andarupara Village in the upazila. She was a cleaner at Barmari Bazar.

However, a fire broke out in her room at night while she was sleeping.

She was burnt and died on the spot at that time.

The fire might have originated from mosquito coil.

Poragaon Union Parishad Chairman Maolana Jamal Uddin confirmed the incident.

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A minor child died unnaturally in Nandail Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Abid, 8, son of Md Shahjahan Mia, a resident of Sundail Village under Gangail Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Abid Mia mistakenly drank pesticide on September 11 while he was alone at home.

Sensing the matter, the neighbours rescued him.

Later on, he died on the way to Kishoreganj Sadar Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge of Nandail Model Police Station Mizanur Rahman Akanda confirmed the incident.

















