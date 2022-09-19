Video
Home Countryside

One dies of corona in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, September 17: One more person has died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city.
The person died on Friday night while undergoing treatment in Ward No. 30 of the hospital.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter on Saturday.
He said, no one has been admitted to the corona unit of the hospital in the last 24 hours. During this period, no one got the clearance. Some 13 patients are undergoing treatment at the RMCH till Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, in Rajshahi, 8 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Considering the sample test, the infection rate is 12.50 per cent.


