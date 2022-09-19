Video
Monday, 19 September, 2022, 12:05 PM
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Our Correspondents

Three people have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Moulvibazar and Naogaon, in two days.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Birampur Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
The deceased was identified as Arman Ali Molla, 27, son of late Kobad Molla, a resident of Ekair Mangalpur Thanthania Village under Jotbani Union in the upazila. He was a construction worker by profession.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Arman Ali had been suffering from serious illness for the last couple of days.
However, he hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house in the evening.  
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Shahriar Ferdous Himel declared the youth dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint is received from them.
An unnatural death case was filed with Birampur Police Station (PS) in this regard.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur PS Sumon Kumar Mohanta confirmed the incident.
KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A tea worker has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Gopal Nairu, 40, a worker of Longla Tea Garden at Tilagaon in the upazila.
Kulaura PS OC Md Abdus Salek said Gopal Nairu hanged himself from a tree in Lalpur Line Slam area of the tea garden at night.
Later on, his family members saw the body hanging from a branch of tree beside his house and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body on Saturday noon and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them, the OC added.
PORSHA, NAOGAON: A man has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Porsha Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Azahar Ali, 50, son of late Akalu Mandal of Konchpara Village under Ganguria Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Azahar Ali lived in his father-in-law's house in Biprabhag Hothatpara Village since his marriage.
However, Azahar Ali hanged himself from a branch of a mango tree near his father-in-law's house at night.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.
Porsha PS OC Jahurul Haque confirmed the incident.


