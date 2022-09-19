Manpower crisis hampers DAE activities at Betagi

BETAGI, BARGUNA, Sept 18: Manpower shortage in the Department of Agriculture (DAE) office is hampering agriculture activities in Betagi Upazila of the district.

According to the DAE sources, out of total 38 posts, 24 ones have been lying vacant for a long time.

About 25,000 farmers in the coastal upazila are getting deprived of expected agriculture services. In order to ensure agriculture services at the marginal level, they demanded addressing this manpower crisis soon.

Betagi Upazila is constituted of seven unions and one municipality having an arable land size of about 13,000 hectares.

The number of listed farmers in the upazila stood at about 25,000.

Betagi is known as crop store with paddy mostly. Along with paddy, different vegetables are also farmed.

Paddy, lentils including mug and grass pea, watermelon, bitter gourd, tomato, cucumber, bean, and chilli are sent to different parts of the country after meeting the local demands.

Now there are 14 officials and employees at the DAE.

One additional agriculture officer post, one agriculture extension officer post, 17 sub-assistant agriculture posts, one steno-typist cum accountant post, one spray mechanic post, two PPM posts and one security guard post are lying vacant.

Due to necessary manpower shortage, the limited officials and employees cannot provide due to services to farmers. It cannot be possible to implement different projects. Farmers are facing different problems. The agriculture production is also hampered.

Farmer Md Shahjahan Hawladar of Khontakata area of Upazila Sadar Union said, the post of sub-assistant (SA) agriculture officer at the union is vacant. That is why advice is not available, he added.

SA of Bibichini Union Md Manzur Morshed said, two out of three SA posts of the union are vacant. So he is doing the work of three SAs at a time. So it is not possible to attend three works alone, he added.

In many cases, he further said, he has to work with farmers on holidays from morning to evening on Friday and Saturday.

Betagi Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Isa said, for the manpower crisis all have to do extra work. Because of so many vacant posts, the field level works are seriously hampered, he added.

The matter has been informed to the highest authorities through the additional director of the DAE-Barishal region, he maintained.














