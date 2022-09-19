Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 September, 2022, 12:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Manpower crisis hampers DAE activities at Betagi

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Our Correspondent

BETAGI, BARGUNA, Sept 18: Manpower shortage in the Department of Agriculture (DAE) office is hampering agriculture activities in Betagi Upazila of the district.
According to the DAE sources, out of total 38 posts, 24 ones have been lying vacant for a long time.
About 25,000 farmers in the coastal upazila are getting deprived of expected agriculture services. In order to ensure agriculture services at the marginal level, they demanded addressing this manpower crisis soon.
Betagi Upazila is constituted of seven unions and one municipality having an arable land size of about 13,000 hectares.
The number of listed farmers in the upazila stood at about 25,000.
Betagi is known as crop store with paddy mostly. Along with paddy, different vegetables are also farmed.
Paddy, lentils including mug and grass pea, watermelon, bitter gourd, tomato, cucumber, bean, and chilli are sent to different parts of the country after meeting the local demands.
Now there are 14 officials and employees at the DAE.
One additional agriculture officer post, one agriculture extension officer post, 17 sub-assistant agriculture posts, one steno-typist  cum accountant post, one spray mechanic post, two PPM posts and one security  guard post are lying vacant.
Due to necessary manpower shortage, the limited officials and employees cannot provide due to services to farmers. It cannot be possible to implement different projects. Farmers are facing different problems. The agriculture production is also hampered.
Farmer Md Shahjahan Hawladar of Khontakata area of Upazila Sadar Union said, the post of sub-assistant (SA) agriculture officer at the union is vacant. That is why  advice is not available,  he added.
SA of Bibichini Union Md Manzur Morshed said, two out of three SA posts of the union are vacant. So he is doing the work of three SAs at a time. So it is not possible to attend three works alone, he added.
In many cases, he further said, he has to work with farmers on holidays from morning to evening on Friday and Saturday.
Betagi Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Isa said, for the manpower crisis all have to do extra work. Because of so many vacant posts, the field level works are seriously hampered, he added.
The matter has been informed to the highest authorities through the additional director of the DAE-Barishal region, he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Idol makers busy ahead of Durga Puja
Traditional boat race held in Madaripur
Four people murdered in four districts
Obituary
Advance vegetables damaged at Nandigram
1,030 puja mandaps to be set up in Khulna
Three unnatural deaths in three districts
One dies of corona in Rajshahi


Latest News
Bangladesh-Myanmar tension: Govt plans to evacuate 70 Bangladeshi families
38 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1
2 youth killed being crushed by bus in Khulna
BCL locks CU main gate; classes, exams halted
Barguna bus owners on indefinite strike
2 held with phensedyl in city's Vatara
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Free, fair polls only held under Awami League, PM tells BBC
Management to take decision on Shakib's availability for UAE tour
Most Read News
Typhoon Nanmadol: Millions ordered to evacuate, emergency issued
Putin urges Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders to avoid further escalation
Teams allowed to change players 3 days before World Cup
2 small planes collide in USA midair, 3 die
Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months
Myanmar envoy summoned: Dhaka lodges strong protest
Auto-rickshaw drivers in Rangamati on indefinite strike
Syllabi for 2023 SSC, HSC exams to be revised
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Govt out to create anarchy through terror acts: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft