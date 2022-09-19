Five electrocuted in Barguna, Chandpur

Five men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Barguna and Chandpur, on Saturday.

BARGUNA: Three people were electrocuted and another was injured in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Md Helal, 35, his cousin Belayet Pohlan, 40, and Robiul Khan, 15.

The injured person is Arif, 18. He is now receiving treatment at a hospital in Barishal.

Local sources said house owner Helal was removing his tin shed house along with others without disconnecting the electric connection in the afternoon. At one stage, the electric meter broke down and a live electric wire fell on them, which left three people dead on the spot and another critically injured.

Dalua Union Parishad Chairman Azizul Haque Swapon confirmed the incident.

CHANDPUR: Two carpenters have been electrocuted in Shahrasti Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Shohag Hossain, 35, son of Ruhul Amin; and Liton Hossain, 19, son of Omar Faruque, residents of Hossainpur Village in the upazila. Local sources said Shohag and Liton came in contact with live electric wire while they were shifting the roof of a tin shed house in the afternoon, which left the duo critically injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Shahrasti Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Shahrasti Police Station Md Abdul Mannan confirmed the incident.











