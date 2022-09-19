Child safety seats in vehicle



Tarikul Islam



In the era of high speed and roads clogged with cars, reckless drivers, the risk to children while traveling increases. Therefore, for the safe transportation of children, suitable child safety seats are very important.



As in developed countries, child safety in Bangladesh should be ensured by standard seat belt in the car. So that the child is protected in an Crash. Because, when there is a major collision in a road Crash, it is seen that the child sitting on the mother's lap falls down and is seriously injured and falls to death. If the child was in a child safety seat, the accident would have been avoided.



As a parent, one of the most important things you can do when traveling by car is to keep your child safe. The type of car seat your child needs depends on a number of factors, including your child's age, size and developmental needs. A child safety seat is sometimes called a child safety seat, child restraint system, infant seat, infant seat, car seat, or a booster seat. This is a seat that can specifically protect children from injury or death in a car collision.



The Bangladesh government is taking various measures to prevent road Crash, one of which is the Road Transport Act 2018. However, the law, despite being up-to-date, has some limitations. For example, while the law mandates the wearing of helmets on motorcycles, it does not mandate or define the criteria for the use of standard helmets. Although the provisions of the speed limit violation are described in this law, the guidelines and plans for speed limit determination or monitoring are not mentioned. In addition, the law does not mandate the use of seatbelts for passengers and the use of child restraints or safe or secure seats for children.



In an unfortunate moment, a precise seat will keep a child safe. To avoid trouble, even on short trips, he must always be safe.



According to an information of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Foundation, the death rate of children in road Crash in the country is at an alarming level. From 2020 to April 2022, 1674 children were killed in road Crash.



A vehicle-wise observation of child deaths as passengers shows that 25 children (7.55%) were killed as passengers in private cars, microbuses and ambulances.



Age-wise analysis of children killed in road Crash shows that 337 (20.13%) of children aged 1 month to 5 years were killed, 754 (45.04%) of children aged 6 to 12 years and 13 years and above 583 (34.82%) children under the age of 18 were killed.



One of the reasons for the increase in the rate of child death in road accidents is that the country's roads and road transport are not child-friendly, there are no suitable seats for children in cars, roads and road transport systems are not safe for children, etc.



According to the World Health Organization, road Crash are the leading cause of death among children aged one to 14 years. Child safety seats significantly reduce injury morbidity and mortality.



The best way to prevent children from being injured in an accident is to take proper care of them while traveling in a car. By law, all passengers must be properly restrained when traveling by car in Australia. Restrain children using the correct child seat for their age and size.



A child safety seat, sometimes called a child safety seat, child restraint system, child seat or booster seat is a seat specifically designed to protect children from injury or death in a vehicle collision. Many jurisdictions require the use of government-approved child safety seats when transporting children defined by age, weight or height in a vehicle.



Among the reasons in favor of child seats is that child seats protect the child in the event of a road accident, providing a safe journey without impact and maximum speed sickness. A baby carrier makes it possible to transport the baby over long distances without compromising its health.



In our country there is no legal regulation to make child seat in transport. Therefore, an addition is needed to implement the child seat in the current policy. If child safety seats are used properly in the country, child safety seats will be 71 percent effective in reducing child deaths in passenger vehicles and 54 percent effective in reducing child deaths.



Child seats are very important in our country's cars. Make a new law on child seats and implement it as soon as possible. Every year, countless children die on the roads in our country. And to protect children from this death, we want to enact and implement the Child Seat Act.

The writer ia an advocacy officer (Communication), Road Safety Scheme, Health Sector, Dhaka Ahsania Mission















