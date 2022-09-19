Reality of publication industry

The word "publication' means the act of publishing and also indicates printed copies of any newspaper magazine, journal etc. There are varieties of publication materials in the form of books, bulletins, booklets, newsletters, pamphlet etc. A book is a set of sheets of paper or similar materials that are fastened together to hinge on one side. A single sheet within a book is a leaf and each side of a leaf is a page.



An electronic book (e book) is a book available in the digital form. Consisting of texts, images or both readable on a flat panel display of a computer or any other electronic device.



In 1963 Doug Engelbert started the online system. Now smart phones and tablets are the most popular way for e-readers to read an e-book. The book publication industry is involved with it. Like another country in the world Bangladeshi publishers publish poetry, story books, novels, essays, science fictions each year.



Besides that, text books are also published. Every year on the occasion of Mother Language Day on February 21 the Bangla Academy organizes a book fair. In book fair in 2022 fetched Tk52 corers in from sales. Of course, it is a matter of pleasure. Yet the joy and sorrow of writers and publishers remain unnoticed.



According to the news of Jugantor, dated 1st September 22, the price of paper has increased double. The creative publishers have fallen into distress. Not only paper but also the price of ink and publication matrials has increased. Book publishers published book by (70-100) gram paper. In about a Month and half, the price of 80 gram paper has increased 40-50 thousand Taka Per tonne. The price of ink has increased by 60-70%. The cover of book board has increased 40-50%. The Government should come ahead to solve his problem currently. If the price of book increases 50% readers will not come to buy book. It will be suicidal for our nation.



Young writers go to publishers and request for publication of their books. In the absence of any proper evaluation, they fail to get attention of the publishers. For this reason they face problems, and they find no way out. We hold those who have publications in national dailies, periodicals and journals in high esteem.



Many young writers go for publication of their books on their own. The publication industry is suffering. Before publication of any book, the writer and the publisher sign agreement. Publishers often say there is no sale of the book. For this reason they are unable to pay the writer the due amount of royalty. That creates a distance between the writer and the publisher. The reader prefers good pages, good print and good covers. So the publisher publishes few copies of the book and their profit is not that good. And as the profit is not goods, they are not able to publish quality books. If some publishers come ahead to publish quality books, they stop midway and after a certain time they go back. It is a matter of sorrow for a country like Bangladesh.



Different sections of intellectuals evaluate books in different ways. They say knowledge is power. This power is not general power. It is supreme power. This knowledge has enabled man to change the earthly life. Man can swim like fishes and can fly like birds today. The invention of space-craft and sky station is now a simple matter.



Man has entered into an atomic era as Science has given the speed. But our conscience and peace are lost. Blood-thirsty beasts in human cannot ensure peace in society. The world is burning, there is no peace. Man has been conquered by mechanism, materialism and consumerism.



Only truth can relieve us of any bad effect. Taking the path of truth can help establish peace. Media can contribute to it in a better way. World famous writer Calvin Calis says:



"If we want to produce good citizens in a country, then there is only one way that is good writing and publication of creative and intellectual books."



Man can travel over present, past and future by reading books. There is no alternative way of broadening the mental faculty without reading books, Books are like a cascade of flowing water. But it cannot be seen, it can be realized. To know life, to realize life and to understand life we have to enter into the world of books.



Famous writer Benjamin Disraeli says. "A book may be as great a thing as a battle" Elbert Hubbard says "There will never be a civilized country until we spend money for books than we do for chewing gums". We have to achieve the mentality of reading, buying and gifting books.



The government has to realize that the progress of a nation will not be possible without reading and publishing good books. In this area the Bangla Academy and the Bishwa sahitya Kendra are making their marks. But that is not enough.



The government should come to the rescue of publication industry with proper planning. We have to translate foreign books into Bengali and our books into other languages like English. We need to emphasize translations. To have good citizens there is no alternative to cultivating the habit of reading good books. Writers, publishers and readers have their respective roles to play to that end.





The writer is lecturer, Dept of

Philosophy, Govt. Ispahani Degree College, Keraniganj, Dhaka

















