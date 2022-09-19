

River erosion taking its toll



The river has so far gobbled up 200 houses while inundated several hundreds of acres of different croplands. We fear, the remaining families, markets, mosques and various educational institutions on the river bank, clearly under threat , may well disappear anytime soon - unless preventive measures are not immediately beefed up. Already thousands of panic stricken people are reported to have left their houses in pursuit of safer places.



However, river erosion is a persistent environment concern in Bangladesh. Severe storms, higher water level and faster flows and streams are some of the factors that loosen the soil of river banks. And due to geographical characteristics, Bangladesh is manifestly prone to such a natural calamity. In 2019, some 94 upazilas of the country bore the brunt of river erosion.



Although river erosion is a natural phenomenon, our negligence in this regard is no less responsible at all. The river erosion programme, largely focused on building embankments hardly serves the purpose, since most embankments are poorly maintained and ill managed. These embankments often fail to withstand sudden onrush of water. We have witnessed this from the recent image of all-devouring floods across the country.



However, economic and national loss of river erosion is huge. With accommodation, employment and education institutes totally damaged - fallouts of this natural curse on families and properties are immeasurable. Gripped under the clutches of extreme vulnerability, most victims of erosion are compelled to be displaced.



Moreover, the altered flow of the river concerned also affects the river ecology. It is observed, following river erosion induced human migration, plight of displaced people know no bounds due to loss of agricultural land.



Erosion hit dwellers near the river Arial Kha immediately requires adequate supply of food, pure drinking water and shelter.



We urge the government to immediately launch a rehabilitation programme for all river erosion victims including those of Arial Kha. The economy, already hit hard by Covid-19, when the prospect of employment in urban areas is narrowing day by day, it will be difficult for the affected to survive without a timely aid from the government.



Government must without fail take immediate stock of the areas at high risk of river erosion. Policymakers must review their river erosion management policy. Water Development Board, on which such management significantly lies, must redouble its efforts to address the plights of river erosion victims.



It must introduce a modern disaster management mechanism to give utmost importance and priority to flood and erosion forecasting.

