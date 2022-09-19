7-year-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Sep 18: A seven-year-old girl was killed allegedly after rape in Port Colony area of Chattogram port city on Sunday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Mahfuzur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bandar Police Station, said being informed by locals, they recovered the body from an abandoned house in the area around 11.30am.

The body was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC said adding that the victim's father is a rickshaw puller and mother is a begger.

A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team visited the spot. -UNB