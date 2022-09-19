Bus crushes couple in Tangail

TANGAIL, Sept 18: A bus crushed a man and his wife in the Asekpur bypass area on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Satyendra Kumar Modok, 65, and his wife Suniti, 55.

They were the residents of the Tangail municipality area.

Police said the accident occurred this afternoon when they were crossing the road, leaving them dead on the spot.

Sub-Inspector of Elenga Highway police camp Ahsan Habib said the bodies were handed over to their relatives. -BSS





