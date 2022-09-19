Two held over rape on moving bus in Brahmanbaria

BRAHMANBARIA, Sept 18: Police have arrested two people for reportedly raping a woman on a moving bus in the district.

The detainees were identified as Nazrul Islam, 26, hailed from Ghashirdia village under Shibpur Upazila in Narsingdi district, and Kefaet Ullah Tamim, 21, an inhabitant of Biallishwar village in Brahmanbaria Sadar Upazila.

Nazrul is a driver of the bus Brahmanbaria Express Private Ltd.

On Friday night, a group of people gang raped a woman on a moving bus named Brahmanbaria Express Private Ltd, later they raped the woman again in a sawmill in Biallishwar area.

The victim filed a case with Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Thana accusing three people under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on Saturday. Police arrested Nazrul and Tamim in separate drives on Saturday night.

Officer-in-Charge of Brahmanbaria Model Thana Md Emranul Islam said the detainees were sent to jail on Sunday noon. -BSS





