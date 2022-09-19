Video
All preparations completed to hold Durga Puja in Ctg

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 18: All-out preparations have been completed to hold the five-day long Durga Puja, the biggest and sacred festival of the Bangalee Hindus from October 1 in the city as elsewhere in the district, with due religious fervor and enthusiasm.
President of Chattogram District Puja Udjapon Parisad Shyamol Kumar Palit said over 2,314 Durga Puja mandaps including 252 in port city has been erected in all 14 upazilas of the district and 15 thanas of Chattogram City Corporation this year.
Artists and idol-makers, locally known as pauls, are passing busy time with making idols of the Goddess Durga, he said.
"Erection of idols of goddess Durga has also been completed but painting and polishing is continuing in the district," Palit said.
Beginning with the 'Shasthi Puja' from October 1, celebration of the festival will end on October 5 through Bijoya Dashami with immersion of the idols of goddess Durga, in the rivers and other water bodies, he added.
Lion Ashis Bhattacharja, President of Chattogram City Puja Udjapon Parishad said a total of 252 Puja Mandaps have been set up in Chattogram city by the Hindu community this year.    -BSS


