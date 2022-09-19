Two electrocuted in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, Sep 18: Two persons were electrocuted in Bakshiganj Upazila in the district on Sunday afternoon.

The victims were identified as Sultan Miah, 45, and his uncle Saied Ali, 55.

Both were the residents of Saudagarpara village in Bakshiganj Upazila.

Police said Sultan Miah electrocuted at around 3:00pm when repairing water lifting pump into their bathroom. Saied Ali electrocuted as he tried to save Sultan. Both were brought to Bakshiganj health complex where the duty doctor declared them dead. -BSS









