NETRAKONA Sept 18: Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested two drug traders at Kendua upazila here in the last 24 hours.

The DB police also recovered 1,030 pieces of Yaba tablets from their possession, the Superintendent of police (SP) told journalists at a press briefing here on Sunday.

The arrested were identified as Nur Boshor, 30, and Mahbub Alam, 38. -BSS