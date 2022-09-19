Video
Sheikh Hasina continues efforts for overcoming Rohingya crisis: Liton

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

RAJSHAHI, Sept 18: Awami League Presidium Member and Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton on Sunday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been continuing her relentless efforts for overcoming the Rohingya crisis.
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is continuously raising voices before the world leaders seeking their cooperation for Rohingya repatriation to their country as soon as possible," he added.
Liton came up with the observation while addressing a seminar styled "Sheikh Hasina's Global Image: Related to Rohingya Repatriation" here as the chief guest.
Bangladesh Progotishil Columnist Forum (BPCF) organized the seminar at Senate Bhaban of Rajshahi University (RU) with its Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar in the chair.
Researcher and Columnist Brig Gen (retd) Hassan Shamsuddin illustrated the Rohingya issues along with its bad impacts on Bangladesh during his keynote presentation, while BPCF General Secretary Prof Milton Biswash welcomed the participants.
BPCF President Prof Mijanur Rahman, VC of Rabindra University Prof Shah Azam, VC of North South University Prof Atikul Islam and RU Pro VC Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam also spoke on the occasion.
Mayor Liton said global pressure has become an urgent need for solving the Rohingya crisis as its extent has gradually been aggravating.
He also opined that the role of the world leaders to mitigate the problem is being judged as frustrating as they aren't intended to give shelter to refugees in their own countries.
"Bangladesh provided shelter to 12 lakh people fleeing from Myanmar and the number is gradually mounting," Liton said.
He said by dint of her generosity Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arranged accommodations for around one lakh of them in a beautiful atmosphere.     -BSS


